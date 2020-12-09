  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gold ETFs log Rs 141 cr outflow in Nov on profit-booking

By: |
December 9, 2020 4:52 PM

The category has seen inflows since April 2020, although the pace of investment has been trending downwards since July.

Gold price came off its all-time high in the recent times, after witnessing almost an uninterrupted rally this year.

After seven straight months of net inflows, gold exchange traded funds witnessed a pullout of Rs 141 crore in November primarily on the back of profit-booking by investors.

In comparison, the category saw a net inflow of nearly Rs 8 crore in November 2019, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Related News

The category has seen inflows since April 2020, although the pace of investment has been trending downwards since July.

Month-wise, investors put in a net Rs 202 crore in January, Rs 1,483 crore in February, but withdrew Rs 195 crore in March on profit-booking.

Inflows resumed in April at Rs 731 crore, followed by Rs 815 crore in May, Rs 494 crore in June, Rs 921 crore in July, Rs 908 crore in August, Rs 597 crore in September, Rs 384 crore in October, and finally an outflow of Rs 141 crore last month.

Gold price came off its all-time high in the recent times, after witnessing almost an uninterrupted rally this year, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director manager research at Morningstar India.

“Also, with positive development around COVID-19 vaccine, economies moving towards normalcy and equity markets doing well, there is uncertainty over the direction of gold prices going ahead,” he said.

Given this scenario, and with the prices still at elevated levels, investors would have found this as an opportune time to book profit, he added.

Gold-backed ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.

The latest outflow has pulled down the assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs to Rs 13,240 crore at the end of November from Rs 13,969 crore at October-end.

Gold ETFs have been among the better-performing asset classes in 2020 and received a net inflow of Rs 6,200 crore during January-November period of the year.

Srivastava said gold functions as a strategic asset in an investor’s portfolio, given its ability to act as an effective diversifier, and alleviate losses during tough market conditions and economic downturns. This is where it draws its safe-haven appeal, which has been on full display since 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Gold ETFs log Rs 141 cr outflow in Nov on profit-booking
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance partner to provide life insurance products
2Housing sales jump 67% YoY in Mumbai in November 2020: Knight Frank India
3YES Bank launches credit card for India’s affluent and ultra HNIs – Check features, benefits