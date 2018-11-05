Gold coin on Dhanteras: Buy from SBI, Check out Big Bazaar offer, RSBL gold coin, Best option for you

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 2:00 PM

To lure buyers and keeping in mind the people's crave for the yellow metal – especially during the Dhanteras and Diwali time – lots of retailers and other companies are offering gold to their customers if they purchase things of a certain value.

Gold coin on Dhanteras, gold coin from SBI, Big Bazaar gold coin offer, RSBL gold coin, post office gold coinIf you are unable to buy a gold coin of your choice or want to invest in gold this Dhanteras or Diwali, then SBI also provides various options for doing this.

It is raining gold these days. To lure buyers and keeping in mind the general public’s crave for the yellow metal – especially during the Dhanteras and Diwali time – lots of retailers and other companies are offering gold to their customers if they purchase things of a certain value.

For instance, Future Retail Limited is offering gold and silver coins on valid purchases made between 31st October and 11th November 2018 from select outlets of Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, fbb and standalone E-Zone stores. You can also get gold coins if you buy a flat from certain property developers.

However, if you are not so lucky to get a gold coin on any of your purchases made during this season, but want to have one, then you can also buy one from any leading bank of the country. For example, the State Bank of India – India’s largest bank – is selling gold coins at select branches where you can buy different denominations starting from 2 gram up to 50 gram of gold coins. These gold coins are sold at very competitive rates, and any individual or organisation is eligible to buy them.

If you are unable to buy a gold coin of your choice or want to invest in gold this Dhanteras or Diwali, then SBI also provides various options for doing this. For example, you can invest in the Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme between 5th and 9th November, 2018. You can also get Rs 50 per gram discount through online subscription.

You can also buy gold coins and bars from RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd (RSBL). RSBL Exclusive Pure gold and silver bars are available in various sizes, shapes and purity to meet individual requirements. RSBL guarantees about the purity of its bar with individual purity certificate, which accompanies the tamper proof packing. In fact, RSBL even has a ‘buy back’ scheme for repurchase of these bars.

Gold coins can also be purchased through local jewellers or the renowned ones like Tanishq. However, before buying one, don’t forget to check their quality and get the necessary certificate about their purity.

