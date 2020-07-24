Going to withdraw cash on credit cards? Watch out for charges

Here are the charges that credit card attract while withdrawing cash;

Credit cards can be an extremely convenient way to manage one’s finances, but at the same time, they can be very expensive and risky. For instance, even though getting cash is easy and convenient through credit cards, it can be very expensive for you. Additional interest, along with other charges like processing fee, finance charges, cash advance fees, etc. doesn’t make this a preferable option for people.

Credit cards are known to be an emergency line of credit and can be a financial safety net to cover an unexpected cost that arises during a cash crunch. However, this comes at a cost.

Here are the charges that credit cards attract while withdrawing cash;