Going to grab Valentine’s Day flight offer? How to avail zero cancellation charge without any extra cost

Many airlines are offering low fares on tickets booked during February, terming it as Valentine’s Day Offer. However, whenever there are offers of dirt-cheap fares, there are generally some terms and conditions applicable and one of the most common conditions is that such ticket fares are non-refundable or partially refundable.

To make the tickets refundable, airlines generally charge flexi-fare fees as additional cost, which makes the offers less attractive. But now, you have options to avail the zero cancellation benefit without paying additional fees through the offers made by HDFC Bank and Paytm.

HDFC Bank has come up with a Zero Cancellation offer along with HDFC ERGO, which may be availed on domestic flights by booking tickets with HDFC retail and business credit cards.

The limited period offer has been given on flight ticket bookings done from 1st February, 2019 to 28th February, 2019 and cancellations made till 24 hours from scheduled departure time or September 30, 2019, whichever is latest.

As per the conditions of the offer, for refundable tickets, the portion of ticket cost not refunded by the airlines provider/carrier will be entirely payable, excluding convenience fees, up to a maximum of Rs 25,000, while for non-refundable tickets, 50 per cent of ticket cost will be payable, excluding convenience fees, within the maximum limit of Rs 25,000.

Moreover, maximum two cancellation requests will be fulfilled per customer on bookings done during promo period across all travel portals put together, but the coverage is applicable on connecting flights as well and for bookings done only for personal or business travel for an individual and not for travel bookings for commercial purposes.

The offer is only applicable for Retail and Business Credit cards of HDFC Bank Limited and not on Jet co-brand credit cards.

The offer is available on bookings across the official sites of airlines as well as through online travel aggregators. However, in case of cancellations done on bookings done through platforms offering accelerated reward points, points pertaining to entire ticket value will be reversed.

Moreover, HDFC Bank reserves the right, at any time, without prior notice and without assigning any reason whatsoever, to add / alter / modify / change or vary all of these terms and conditions or to replace, wholly or in part, this offer by another offer, whether similar to this offer or not, or to extend or withdraw it altogether.

Such zero cancellation offer is also given by Paytm on selected flights. The company will reimburse the ticket amount (airfare only) for trips that are booked as well as cancelled through Paytm in no less than 24 hours before the scheduled departure time of flight.

However, the company will not be liable to reimburse any other cost incurred by the beneficiary due to this cancellation apart from the prepaid, forfeited portion of the booking amount on Paytm.

Although you are not supposed to pay any extra amount, but it’s better for you to go through the terms and conditions of the offers when booking, before you sacrifice any other deals available on the cards of other banks or wallets.