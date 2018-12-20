Going on a foreign trip? 6 things to avoid to save considerable amount of money

There are a lot of chances where we can go wrong during our international trip.

While going on an international holiday, travellers like us usually refer to travel blogs or books to get some travel tips. However, what such blogs or travel books fail to educate us is about financial planning. There are a lot of chances where we can go wrong during our international trip. We always want a travel pro who can help us with tips that can actually save a considerable amount of money and yet make our international vacay a memorable one.

A vacay abroad takes a lot of administrative work. It is, therefore, advised to always plan meticulously for your best holiday deal if you want to go on your much-awaited trip within your budget. This way you don’t have to think for ways to save money on your last-minute travel plan.

1. Check for your currency value in your respective destination

It is always better to check for your currency value in your respective holiday destination. If you are going to spot where your currency value is depreciated then you are going to shell out a lot of money. It is a trend right now that many travellers are tempted to cash in their travelling expeditions to spots where their currency value is appreciated. They are already in game for such touch down where they can explore low cost luxury spots and travelling experiences.

2. Chose a travel site partner to get best deal

To get your hands on the best deal, one always has to do a search through a lot of online travel booking websites, but now there are apps and websites which help traveller with flexi-date feature on search result page to get best rates while travelling. Brands like us offer calendar with a full month view that helps travellers with information on the deals and prices running for that particular month.

3. Get your travel insured

You must be wondering how this can help you save money. But, opting for travel insurance is always a smart move. It will help you bypass any extra expense due to any unforeseen event during the trip. Travel insurance not just confirms your and your family’s safety on a foreign land, but also prevents added loss of money due to various medical and non-medical emergencies. Evolved OTAs are even customizing travel insurance plans for both domestic and international travellers. It is no more run-pillar-to-post kind of process. The advent of technology is helping travellers claim paperless travel insurance instantly and hassle-free.

4. Exchange Money or Use plastic money? What is the best deal?

Once you’ve passed through the process of booking flights, getting a visa, choosing accommodation, and getting yourself to the airport on time with the correct amount of luggage, you are going to need some money to reach your destination and more onwards. The way you spend money on your holiday destination always matters. Mindlessly using your ATM card or withdrawing cash as needed as you do at home will cost you a fortune coupled with troubles in earning rewards and cash back on money you’re already spending. Exchanging money at airport means standing in a long queue with other travellers, but most importantly, exchange bureaus at airports almost always end up being a costly affair.

Though exchange bureaus at airport say they charge no commission or fees, they always charge you an exchange rate that is far less favorable than one you’d get at a bank. On the other hand, withdrawing cash from the right ATM at your destination will land you with a better deal than using an exchange bureau. But you need to be mindful of two things: your bank’s policy and the ATM you’re using.

Try and avoid the ATM machines in airport arrival areas; they will likely offer worse exchange rates. Same is the case with convenience stores and hotel lobbies. Best way is to Google the major banks in the country where you’ve arrived—or just notice which ones are the most prevalent on the street—and seek out those ATMs to withdraw your cash.

5. Using bank cards that charge fees on international transaction is a big NO

There are times when your bank will charge you a conversion fee of around 3%, a flat fee for using a foreign ATM. And at times a flat fee will be levied by the foreign bank too. To avoid this it is suggested to check whether your bank is part of the Global ATM Alliance, which can put a cap on these fees if you use ATMs in the partner network.

Also, a quick check with your bank on whether your cards can earn reward points for your every transaction will always be beneficial because you can always utilize or redeem those points for your future transactions.

6. Cash in at affordable restaurants or café or pack your food

During your trip, always try to eat at any affordable restaurant or café. You can always pack your snack and eat later while exploring your destination. Buying food or snacks from stalls near any major tourist attraction places might cost you more compared to the restaurants or cafés for the same flavor or taste.

(By Ashish Dhruva, Head of Marketing, Cleartrip)