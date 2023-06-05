Having seen a significant rise in its population, infrastructure, and economy over the past few decades, Gurugram — considered to be one of the major financial and technology hubs of India – has become a global city in its own right. Home to several multinational corporations and major Indian companies, the city is also known for its thriving real estate industry with numerous luxurious residential and commercial developments.

In its recent report ‘Global City Gurugram’, R&R has highlighted how Gurugram is soon to add another feather to his hat with the development of Global City Gurugram, being planned by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

A government agency responsible for the industrial and infrastructure development in the state of Haryana, including in Gurugram, HSIIDC has now been working on developing Global City Gurugram, with a focus on attracting investment in the areas of industry, commerce, and trade. The development of the city is being carried out in collaboration with China Fortune Land Development Company (CFLD), which will bring international best practices and expertise to the project.

Also Read: Why investing just to save tax is not a good idea?

The Global City Gurugram is all set to emulate magnificence and brilliance to Gurugram, which will add a completely new dimension to the city. This will help Gurugram be at par with many existing and upcoming international sustainable cities across the globe.

Global City Gurugram is being developed as a smart city with a focus on technology and sustainability. The city will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart buildings, intelligent transportation systems, and renewable energy solutions. It will be developed as an integrated township, with a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas with a range of amenities, including hospitals, schools, parks, and shopping centers.

Strategically located over more than 1000 acres of land (to accommodate 1 million people), spreading across parts of Sectors 36, 36B, 37, and 37B of Gurugram along the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway, Global City Gurugram is envisioned to emerge as a self-sufficient Central Business District for Gurugram with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, low carbon green infrastructure, transit-oriented development and ease of living.

The city has a global FAR of 3.0 spread across the Project and offers real estate developers and investors mixed-land use parcels, along with cutting-edge infrastructure, basic amenities, and an enabling ease-of-doing business ecosystem.

Commenting on the same, Vishesh Prakash of R&R says, “Gurugram has been a city of many firsts, and with this new-age sub city, it will be like adding a new feather to its cap. This 1000+ acres planned mix land use development is expected to be a self-sustainable city. The estimated cost of infrastructure development is pegged around estimated US $1 Bn and it has the Investment potential to go beyond $15 bn. The city presents an opportunity for all stakeholders and is aimed at creating something that will be treasured for generations.”

A self-sufficient ‘city within a city’, Global City Gurugram will offer contemporary living with thoughtfully designed infrastructure and safety measures based on international best practices in planning, at par with international sustainable cities like Neom, Telosa, Gift City, and The Line. The city will offer a comprehensive ‘Live, Work, Play’ ecosystem promoting a holistic and sustainable lifestyle.

Global City Gurugram’s design prioritises sustainability, self-sufficiency and resilience through low-carbon infrastructure, public transportation systems, use of renewable energy, design of energy-efficient buildings and recycling, reuse of waste and wastewater. The project aims to meet the needs of the present generation without compromising the needs of future generations.