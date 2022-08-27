Global alternative investment firm PAG invests over $50 mn in Elan Group

Global Alternative Investment Firm PAG has invested over $50 million (Rs 425 crore) in Gurugram-based real estate developer Elan Limited, which is the flagship company of the Elan Group. The investment will be used towards growth capital for their upcoming projects.

The Elan Group, spearheaded by Director Akash Kapoor and supported by Chairman Rakesh Kapoor and Managing Director Ravish Kapoor, is an established NCR-based developer with 12 projects across prime locations in Gurugram and New Delhi, having a total saleable area of approximately 15 million sq. ft.

The Elan Group is scaling their existing portfolio of retail and commercial assets and is entering the hi-end and premium residential segment through their recent acquisition of a 40-acre land parcel in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, from Indiabulls Real Estate. The Group has also recently acquired another prime commercial land parcel of 7.65 acres from the Ambience Group in Sector 82, Gurugram.

“This deal assumes great significance for the Elan Group with a global fund like PAG reposing confidence in the group’s management and established development track,” said Sandeep Agarwal, CFO, Elan Group.

Cushman & Wakefield was the transaction advisor for the deal. “The traction in the credit space in the NCR market reflects our continued belief in the region’s real estate growth story with Dwarka Expressway fast emerging as NCR’s most sought-after micro market,” said Saurabh Shatdal, Managing Director, Land & Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield.

PAG is one of the largest Asia-focused investment funds, with strategies including private equity, private debt, real estate and hedge funds. Asia Pragati, which is an offshoot of the Hong Kong-based PAG, has been actively investing in India real estate over the last two years with recent investments in the Kalpataru Group, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Phoenix Developers, among others.