Gift your parents Corona Kavach this Parent’s Day – Here’s why

The COVID-19 pandemic has created disorder and disruption in the world. Given the current world health scenario due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it has become mandatory for people to take control of their physical and financial health. To help with that, IRDAI had recently mandated insurance companies to offer short-term health plans that will cover hospitalization expenses related to the COVID-19 treatment.

Rakesh Jain, ED, and CEO, Reliance General Insurance, says, “The expenses related to the treatment of this coronavirus are weighing on patients who are underinsured or uninsured. So, it is important to get yourself and your loved ones secured by gifting Corona Kavach which is a comprehensive insurance product to cover all costs of treatment of COVID-19.”

The virus has affected millions of people around the world. Since the count remains soaring up and there is no specific vaccine or treatment introduced yet, the cost of the treatment is relatively high. To avoid the financial burden and take off the financial burden blooming around individuals, experts say this provides the best of features. Jain of Reliance General says, “The pandemic has served to stress and insecurity related to people’s health and finance issues. Even if your parents are financially independent, this policy will only add on to their stability and make them convinced of their financial security.”

Both Corona Kavach Policy and Corona Rakshak Policy are health insurance plans meant for Covid-19 related hospital expenses. The Corona Kavach is an indemnity-based plan that helps individuals meet hospitalization costs due to coronavirus, whereas the Corona Rakshak Policy is a benefit-based plan where 100 per cent of the sum insured is paid to the policyholder in case of COVID-19.

