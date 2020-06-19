Gift your father a better tomorrow this Father’s Day

Here are some healthy and unique gift ideas to prepare a secured life for Fathers for a better tomorrow;

Father’s Day is around the corner and it’s time to make Fathers feel special. The day presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the important relationship shared between you and your dad. It’s a day wherein you can sit back and reflect on the significant role your father has played in your life while taking the opportunity to show and express your love, adoration, and gratitude to him.

It’s difficult for anyone to step out of the home due to Covid-19 to find the perfect gift for one’s dad. Everyone is spending most of the time on the internet and the best way to purchase gifts right now is online. Why not give him the best gift of all- one that will keep him healthy, happy, and young at heart?

Fitness Class at Home

When everyone is staying at home and gyms are shut, staying fit during the lockdown has been one of the biggest challenges. For fashion-forward dads who want to live healthier every day and at the same time flaunt their fitness – an online fitness class to keep him fit during these tough times is the perfect gift. Opt for online yoga, Zumba, or aerobics for your father to come out stronger and healthier in the ‘new normal’.

Body Check-ups

While following a healthy lifestyle is always advisable, it is also important to monitor health regularly. Gift your father a comprehensive body check-up so that his health is regularly monitored and in case of any health conditions, it shall be detected at a very nascent stage and corrective measures can be taken accordingly.

Healthy Diet Plan

Everyone needs a healthy and balanced diet to be energetic and motivated and cooking at home has been more popular this year than ever before. You can start by making your dad a nutritious breakfast in bed. You could also gift him a customized diet plan by a dietician to start with his healthy diet routine.

Memorable retirement

After dedicating their entire lives to their families, fathers deserve a secure retirement. But this is one thing that they usually don’t plan for themselves as they are always busy looking after the needs of their family. This Father’s Day, you can take the lead to help him plan his retirement year well in advance. Invest in a guaranteed income plan to secure his precious life and to help him be financially independent after retirement.

Health Insurance Plans

Buying and investing in good health insurance or critical illness insurance plan is one of the first steps towards being prepared for a better tomorrow. Gift your dad a health insurance plan this Fathers’ Day to help secure his health. Health insurance acts as a shield to protect a family’s savings in case of unexpected hospitalization and high medical costs.

Insure yourself

This Father’s Day gets a gift that is completely different and something that will add great value. Why not insure yourself and ensure financial security for your family at home. Investing in a life insurance plan is a key step towards being financially prepared to manage your savings and investments for the future. Secure all the precious lives of your family with a suitable life insurance plan that provides cover during tough times.

by, Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer, Marketing, Digital and IT Officer at Aviva Life Insurance