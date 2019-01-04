Ghaziabad: A fast-developing realty hub for professionals

With several infrastructure projects coming up, Ghaziabad is all set to become one of the major highlights of the NCR realty and also witness a surge in demand.

Ghaziabad, being strategically located on the eastern periphery of Delhi, is fast becoming a residential hub for the professionals working in Noida and Delhi. Having a considerable number of factories, Ghaziabad is also identified as an industrial hub. The key growth stimulators of the area include the Hindon Elevated Road connecting the UP Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border with Raj Nagar Extension in Uttar Pardesh that drastically cuts travel time and enhances commuting comfort; widening of the National Highway as the major factor that is working in favour of Ghaziabad fueling its growth; soon-to-be operational metro connectivity from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand and the proposal to make Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Force base as NCR’s another airport to enhance the regional air connectivity plus provide respite to the Raj Nagar Extension residents.

With improved connectivity, infrastructure and affordable rentals, Ghaziabad is attracting an increasing number of homebuyers. Ghaziabad is a cluster of several urban localities comprising Vaishali, Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Mohan Nagar, Indirapuram, Crossings Republik, Raj Nagar Extension, and Siddharth Vihar. NH-24 and the Delhi-Meerut Highway have been widened, while the Delhi Metro connects Ghaziabad through Vaishali and Anand Vihar Metro stations. The 10 km-long Hindon Elevated Road directly connects Rajnagar Extension and NH-24, which works as a bypass for commuters along the Meerut Road.

With Ghaziabad being considered as the backbone of the NCR realty, Raj Nagar Extension – one of the micro pockets of Ghaziabad – is now regarded as one of the fastest-emerging realty hubs in the NCR. The factors working in its favour include affordable housing and fast-growing infrastructure. With impeccable connectivity to Delhi with the Hindon Elevated Road and soon-to-be operational metro line connecting Dilshad Garden and New Bus Stand, the region has already seen immaculate demand and growth over the last few years and also aspires to escalate the same in the nearing future. The confidence of the existing and the prospective home buyers has been boosted due to the connectivity and the strategic location of the region.

With several infrastructure projects coming up, Ghaziabad is all set to become one of the major highlights of the NCR realty and also witness a surge in demand. A recent PropTiger report has ranked Ghaziabad as the 2nd leading real estate destination in the NCR.

(By Gaurav Gupta, General Secretary-CREDAI Ghaziabad and Director, SG Estates Ltd)