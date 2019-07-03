Get tax reduction on life insurance premium paid for adult children

Life insurance can be bought for any number of children, irrespective of whether they are major, minor, married/unmarried.

I am aged 32 and my father wants to buy SBI Life Elite plan for me and claim income tax deduction under Section 80C as he will pay the premium as proposer and I will be the insured. Is it possible for him to buy policy on my name and claim tax deduction. – Ritika Jha

An individual can only claim tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, on life insurance policy(s) bought in the name of self, spouse or children. Life insurance can be bought for any number of children, irrespective of whether they are major, minor, married/unmarried. Hence, your father can claim deduction under Section 80C, in respect of premium paid on policy taken in your name.

I am in the process of selling my flat, which was bought in 2008 for Rs 43 lakh. The total sale price for which I am selling it in 2019 is Rs 68 lakh. As per cost indexation, it is a loss for me. Is it mandatory for buyer to cut TDS? Can I show it in my return next year instead? —S Avasla

Any person responsible for paying consideration to a resident towards acquisition of an immovable property shall, at the time of credit of such amount to the account of the transferor, deduct an amount equivalent to 1% of the amount credited as income tax thereon provided the value of property exceeds Rs 50 lakh. Deduction of tax at source is mandatory. While filing the Income Tax Return, in case the total tax payable is less than the total amount of TDS deducted, the difference can be claimed as refund.

A proprietor of a firm in his personal capacity had purchased plantation with agriculture land in 1995. In FY19, this land was sold and profit is made but no agriculture activities was carried out. As it is not a capital asset but profit is made which is exempt from income tax, under which column in the return form is it to be shown? —S.K. Goyal

Upon sale of an asset, which is not a ‘capital asset’ as per the definition in Income Tax Act, 1961, the sale of the same shall not be regarded as ‘transfer’ entailing capital gains. Since, the sale is not regarded as ‘transfer’, there shall be no capital gains and hence no reporting requirement.

