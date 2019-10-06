Good news for students: Get up to Rs 35,000 with this initiative – Check details

Students can get scholarship up to Rs 35000 through this initiative. Representational image/Pixabay

Vidyasaarthi Scholarship: Meritorious students can get up to Rs 35,000 per year through a scholarship programme offered by Bosch India’s Primavera India Trust. The trust has joined hands with NSDL e-Governance Vidyasaarthi portal to rollout the scholarships. The scholarship will be available for deserving yet underprivileged students pursuing Class XI, XII, Full-time Diploma courses, B.A., B.Com, B.Sc and B.E/B. Tech courses.

Primavera India Trust is founded by engineering and technology company Bosch, while Vidyasaarathi is an initiative by NSDL e-Gov to enable underprivileged students procure financial assistance via corporate-funded scholarships. Vidyasaarthi portal has become popular among the student community. “We have received phenomenal response from Vidyasaarathi and have been able to reach out to over 7.5 lakh students so far. This association with Primavera India Trust will help in reaching out to the underprivileged, deserving students all across India,” said Gagan Rai, CEO and MD, NSDL e-Governance.

“We wish to encourage students to dream big and work hard towards fulfilling their dream. Vidyasaarathi will be their support system by helping them with education financing. With Primavera India Trust on board, we believe more and more students will be benefitted,” Rai added.

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd has shared details of the scholarship scheme with Financial Express Online. Take a look:

1. Who and how many students will benefit from Primavera, NSDL-Gov’s association?

Students studying across the spectrum of junior college to graduation will benefit from this association. The scholarships are open to students from PAN India studying in Standard XI, XII in the fields of Arts, Commerce and Science, pursuing diploma and graduation namely B.A, B.Sc., B.Com., B.Tech/B.E.

We are expecting that over 200 deserving students will get scholarships through this association.

2. What is Primavera offering to students?

Primavera has designed a unique scholarship programme along with Vidyasaarathi for students pursuing graduation. The scholarship will be offered to underprivileged, deserving students on merit basis. Selected student will receive a scholarship amount based on their course fees.

3. How can students take benefit of this association?

This scholarship programme is open for students from PAN India. Students willing to apply for the scholarships need to register and apply through Vidyasaarathi portal by visiting www.vidyasaarathi.co.in

4. How much scholarship one can get?

The amount of scholarship will depend on the student’s course fees. The maximum amount offered under this programme is Rs. 35000 per year.