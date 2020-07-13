Get cashback up to Rs 1500 on Gold Loan payment online! Check new Muthoot Finance offer

Check new Muthoot Finance gold loan offer

Muthoot Finance, one of the largest gold loan NBFC in India, has launched a special cashback scheme – Muthoot Online Money Saver programme(MOMS) for customers paying interest online. The company today said in a statement that this programme aims to boost digital usage among customers during COVID-19.

As per the statement, the cashback amount will be shown to customers while they make online payments. They can pay the interest amount after deducting the cashback from interest payable. Muthoot Finance provides loans secured against household gold jewellery at highly affordable rates and amazing product features.

Commenting on the offer, George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said, “To accelerate the digital adoption, we are delighted to launch a very attractive assured interest cashback offer for our customers who pay gold loan interest online through Muthootonline.com and iMuthoot App in these unprecedented times.”

The new facility has been currently launched on Muthoot Online website. It would soon be launched on iMuthoot App by the end of this month. The slab based on interest payment eligible for cashback amount is:

Muthoot Online Money Saver ( MOMS ) Plan

Interest Payment Value | Cashback

> Rs 50,000: Rs 1501

Rs 25,000 to Rs 49,999: Rs 601

Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,999: Rs 201

Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,999: Rs 101

Rs 2500 to Rs 4,999: Rs 51

Muthoot Finance is the flagship company of The Muthoot Group which has 20 diversified business divisions. The company has over 5000 branches serving over 2.5 Lakh customers every day.

Muthoot offers as low as Rs 1500 as loan against Gold, while there is no maximum limit to the amount of loan, the company says on its official website.

Muthoot offers quick loan disbursal against gold and 24×7 online payment facility. It also offers free insurance on gold of customers.