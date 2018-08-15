General Insurance: You have to submit PUC certificate to renew car insurance

Do I have to submit Pollution Under Check (PUC) certificate to renew my car insurance. How do I submit it online?

–Prakash Mehta

As per the recent Supreme Court order and subsequent circular from Irdai, car owners have to submit PUC certificate while renewing car insurance. Most insurers have put the systems in place to capture this information before renewing the policy. At the moment, you just have to give a self-declaration if you are unable to upload the document .

I have not renewed by car insurance policy for two years as I was abroad. Now I plan to sell it. Will I need an insurance?

—R Saboo

For selling your car, insurance is not mandatory. However, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, no vehicle can ply on the road without a valid third-party insurance. It is advisable to buy at least a third-party insurance immediately.

I have a basic family floater insurance policy for Rs 8 lakh. Should I turn it into individual health insurance covers?

—Pulkit Verma

Since you have a family with growing children, it is advisable to continue with the family floater plan. Depending on your age you may increase the sum insured to `10-15 lakh, to ensure that all the members are well-covered and taking into consideration healthcare inflation.

Since I will turn 50 years next year, should I increase my health insurance cover significantly this year?

—D M Lal

Certainly you should go for a higher cover. Medical inflation is another factor to be considered to go for a higher sum insured cover. An ideal sum insured is `8-10 lakh or a top-up cover of `15 lakh.

I plan to buy a flat from the secondary market. Should I take insurance for it?

—BV Rao

Yes, you must buy a cover to protect the flat as well as the contents of the house. The reinstatement cost of the property is covered under most insurance policies for property and not the full value of the flat.

Are gold ornaments and documents in bank locker insured by the bank? If not, howdo I take the insurance?

—P Mukundanm

No, contents kept in bank locker are not insured by the bank. Some insurers have a plan that covers contents even in a bank locker under home insurance policy.

By- Anamika Roy Rashtrawar. The writer is director (Marketing), IFFCO Tokio General Insurance. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com