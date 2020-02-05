GDA taking required steps to make Ghaziabad a better place: Ashish Shivpuri

Ashish Shivpuri, Chief Architect and Town Planner, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA)

From working on an Integrated Traffic Management System to making all-round effort to make up the shortage of housing in the region, the Ghaziabad Development Authority is taking required steps to make Ghaziabad a better place to live in, says Ashish Shivpuri, Chief Architect and Town Planner, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), in an interview with Sanjeev Sinha. He also talks about the GDA’s plans to develop homes under PMAY and their plans to curb the illegal and unauthorised construction in the region. Excerpts:

‘Housing for All’ has been the focus of both state and Central goverment. However, it is estimated that there is a shortfall of 11 million houses across the country. In Ghaziabad, what is the total housing shortage and by when it can be covered? What role will private players have in it?

We have to understand that the housing shortfall is of two types — in absolute terms and the one driven by market forces. Developers and Authority are coming up with the housing units as per market demand and thus supply will be in sync with the demand. FAR (Floor Area Ratio) in the region is also good enough to make Housing for All a reality and there is no need to increase it after looking at the market dynamics here.

PMAY is a vital component of ‘Housing for All’. How many units are currently being developed under PMAY in Ghaziabad? When will the deliveries start?

We have received DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) of 8049 units being developed by private developers in 15 projects. Authorities (State and Central) are targeting around 31,000 units till 2021 and are likely to come up with around 21,000 units, but work has to start as yet. DUDA has already identified 48,000 beneficiaries.

One of the biggest challenges in way of providing ‘Housing for All’ is the availability of land at cheaper costs. What can be done on this front? Is there a possibility that FAR may be increased to promote ‘Affordable Housing’ and ‘PMAY’?

As an incentive, private developers are getting 10 per cent of FAR for commercial usage, they get 1.0 FAR as TDR also, they have to pay 50 per cent of development charges, and then there is free land use conversion. All these benefits are good enough to compensate for the land prices. For EWS units, developers are getting Rs 2.5 lakh per unit. As a result we expect more private participation.

Improving connectivity is imperative for both ‘Housing for All’ and ‘Affordable Housing’. What are the key infrastructure projects you envisage to take up over the next few years to improve connectivity to the region?

a) Eastern Peripheral is done.

b) We are working on Northern Peripheral road and we will invest Rs 70 crore.

c) Delhi Meerut Expressway will give Ghaziabad a boost.

d) The elevated road has already benefitted Raj Nagar Extension and Ghaziabad residents. In future the elevated expressway can be connected to Noida also.

Ghaziabad has not been included in the Smart City list despite several attempts. What is lacking and holding the city back? How can things improve going forward?

It is included in the third phase and Rs 250 crore has been allotted for it – Rs 50 crore each year for 5 years.

Illegal and unauthorised construction by smaller unorganised players is a big menace in the region. In the past, we have witnessed some of the building collapsing as well as loss of life in Noida and other places. Isn’t there any mechanism to curb such types of construction?

Take the example of Tulsi Niketan, which is near the Delhi border. The occupants there are not ready to vacate even when it is in a dilapidated state. The GDA VC has offered them EWS flats at nominal cost under PMAY.

Till date Ghaziabad is unable to boast of a great transportation and traffic management system. Is there any plan to improve the system?

A lot of work is going on and you can see elevated roads, flyovers being constructing all over. We are also working on an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) where 120 roundabouts are being automated. The work is expected to complete within one year.

Better environment is important for the region. How do you plan to make things better?

GDA is taking required steps. We have made STP mandatory, and rainwater harvesting is compulsory for all. Solar panels are being put up along the elevated road and the extra power generated from there will be diverted to the power grid to be used at other places. GDA is also conducting regular plantation drives by itself and with industries like CREDAI, Ghaziabad.