Galaxy & Sawasdee Group plan to invest Rs 1000 cr in a luxury housing project in South Delhi

The Galaxy Group, a Noida-based real estate developer, along with the Sawasdee Group is all set to develop an ultra-luxurious residential project in South Delhi.

As the project is still in the planning phase, the Group refused to share details, but it announced an estimated investment of Rs 1000 crore in the project. According to the company, this project is set to become one of a kind of redevelopment project in South Delhi and is set to be amongst the most luxurious projects in India.

The Sawasdee & Galaxy Group, along with their multiple delivered projects in Greater Noida West, are already developing multiple commercial projects in Delhi, primarily in Old Delhi, Rohini and Paschim Vihar. The Group is also constructing a mega retail and commercial destination in Sector-63, Noida.

Talking about the project, Pradeep Kumar Agrawalla, Director, Galaxy & Sawasdee Group, said, “We are happy to announce our further expansion plans in Delhi. We believe that Delhi has a lot of potential for modern construction and people are happy to invest in luxury, specially if it’s in South Delhi.”

He added, “South Delhi anyways has always been the epitome of luxury and fashion with HNIs forming the major part of the population. We have already seen good response in our other Delhi-based projects, and hence when we wanted to build luxury, we were keen on choosing South Delhi.”

The Galaxy Group’s approach towards timely delivery, quality construction, innovative designs, attention to detail, and customer-centric approach has earned them a reputation as one of the leading developers in the real estate sector. Its hunger and passion for delivering unique developments have allowed it to gain the trust of customers in a very short span of time. With the launch of this exclusive project, the group aims to set new benchmarks in the luxury housing segment.