Future prospects for both commercial & residential segments look promising: Sunil Sisodiya

The upcoming infrastructure developments in the Delhi-NCR region are slated to act as significant catalysts for the local real estate sector. These infrastructure projects will enhance connectivity, accessibility, and overall livability of the region, making it an attractive destination for real estate investments, says Sunil Sisodiya, Founder, Geetanjali Homestate.

In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha,MrSisodiya talks about the current trends in and the future prospects of the commercial & residential segments of real estate, and shares his business outlook. Excerpts:

What are the current trends in the commercial & residential segments, and how have you capitalized on opportunities within these segments? What are the future prospects of both these segments?

In the current real estate market, the commercial segment is witnessing a resurgence as businesses adapt to new work patterns and seek modern, well-designed office spaces. The demand for retail complexes and hospitality projects is also growing. We have capitalized on these opportunities by offering innovative and customer-centric projects that cater to the evolving needs of businesses. In the residential segment, there is a strong demand for luxury housing and gated communities with amenities. We have focused on these areas and delivered projects by reputed developers that cater to the diverse needs of homebuyers. The future prospects for both the commercial and residential segments are promising. We will continue to leverage our expertise and customer-centric approach to meet the evolving demands of businesses and homebuyers, ensuring sustained growth and success for our brand.

Also Read: Maximising Rewards: How to prevent expiry of credit card reward points

How does Geetanjali Homestate view the impact of upcoming infrastructure developments in the Delhi-NCR region, such as Dwarka Expressway, Jewar Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and Metro development, on the local real estate sector?

The upcoming infrastructure developments in the Delhi-NCR region, such as the Dwarka Expressway, Jewar Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and Metro development, are slated to act as significant catalysts for the local real estate sector. These infrastructure projects will enhance connectivity, accessibility, and overall livability of the region, making it an attractive destination for real estate investments.

The Dwarka Expressway will improve connectivity between Delhi and Gurgaon, leading to increased demand for residential and commercial properties along the corridor. The Jewar Airport will further boost connectivity and drive economic growth in the region, creating new opportunities for real estate development. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will enhance connectivity between major cities and promote industrial and logistics development along its route. The Metro development will provide convenient transportation options and spur growth in the areas along the metro lines.

We are closely monitoring these infrastructure developments and actively identifying opportunities in strategic locations that will benefit from the enhanced connectivity and demand. We believe that these infrastructure projects will have a positive impact on the local real estate sector, attracting both investors and end-users. We are well-prepared to capitalize on these opportunities and contribute to the growth and development of the Delhi-NCR real estate sector.

Are there any specific projects or regions where Geetanjali Homestate expects significant growth opportunities? How does the company plan to capitalize on them?

We are anticipating significant growth opportunities in specific projects and regions in Delhi-NCR. We have identified emerging areas with untapped potential and are strategically planning to capitalize on them. These growth opportunities include upcoming residential and commercial hubs, areas with infrastructure development, and regions with high demand for affordable housing.

To capitalize on these opportunities, we follow a comprehensive approach. We conduct thorough market research and feasibility studies to identify the most promising projects and regions. We collaborate with reputed architects, engineers, and contractors to ensure the delivery of high-quality projects. Our customer-centric approach helps us understand the evolving needs and preferences of homebuyers and businesses, enabling us to offer projects that cater to their requirements.

Furthermore, we actively engage with local authorities, government bodies, and other stakeholders to stay updated on development plans and regulations. This allows us to align our strategies and investments with the growth potential of specific projects and regions. By leveraging our expertise, resources, and industry partnerships, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these significant growth opportunities and contribute to the overall development of the real estate market.

How do you foresee the pricing movement in the real estate sector across key markets, and what are the key driving factors?

The pricing movement in the real estate sector across key markets is influenced by various factors. Market demand, supply and demand dynamics, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and investor sentiment all play a role in shaping pricing trends.

Currently, we are witnessing a gradual recovery in the real estate sector after the impact of the global recession. The residential segment, especially affordable housing, continues to show resilience and demand due to favorable government policies, urbanization, and the growing aspirations of the middle-income population. The commercial segment is also witnessing steady growth as businesses adapt to new work patterns and seek modern, well-designed office spaces.

Key driving factors for pricing movement include location, infrastructure development, amenities, quality of construction, and market sentiment. We closely monitor these factors to determine pricing strategies for our projects. We strive to offer competitive pricing that aligns with market trends while ensuring the best value for our customers. Our focus remains on delivering high-quality projects with attractive pricing to cater to the needs of different customer segments.

How prepared are traditional Indian investors in adapting to investing their funds in the growing REITs market in India?

Traditional Indian investors are gradually adapting to investing their funds in the growing Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market in India. REITs provide an opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, access institutional-grade assets, and earn regular income through rental yields.

We recognize the potential of the REITs market and believe that it offers a compelling investment avenue for traditional Indian investors. To encourage investor participation, we provide education and awareness programs to familiarize investors with the benefits and workings of REITs. We emphasize the transparency, stability, and potential returns offered by REITs as compared to traditional real estate investments.

Additionally, we actively collaborate with leading REITs and provide assistance to investors in understanding the investment process, evaluating opportunities, and making informed investment decisions. By fostering trust, providing reliable information, and offering personalized support, we aim to facilitate the seamless transition of traditional Indian investors into the growing REITs market.

How has Geetanjali Homestate adapted to global recessionary trends and ensured continued growth and success?

We have successfully adapted to global recessionary trends by implementing strategic measures to ensure continued growth and success. We have focused on optimizing our operational efficiency, streamlining processes, and implementing cost-saving measures without compromising on quality and customer satisfaction. Additionally, we have diversified our portfolio to include a mix of residential and commercial projects to mitigate risks and capitalize on market opportunities. Our strong financial management, prudent risk assessment, and proactive approach have enabled us to navigate the challenges posed by the global recession and emerge stronger.