FSS enhances payment gateway to support Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay; Details here

online payment news: FSS said that the recent enhancement will help acquirers take advantage of this trend and boost conversions at checkout via delivery of effortless payment experiences.

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) today announced that its e-Commerce Payment Gateway has been enhanced to support leading payment wallets like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay for online, in-app and mobile purchases. The company said in a statement that the addition of new digital instruments will help merchants meet the evolving needs of customers for new ways to pay and to boost online sales.

As per industry reports, Mobile retail commerce sales by 2023 is expected to account for an approximate 52 per cent of total online sales. FSS sai that the recent enhancement will help acquirers take advantage of this trend and boost conversions at checkout via delivery of effortless payment experiences.

Easy payment

FSS said that customers merely select their preferred wallet at checkout, enter a biometric imprint or PIN, and the payment is done. There are no input-intensive forms to fill in or fumbling for a plastic card to enter the account number, card expiration, and security code.

Commenting on the enhanced capabilities, N Sathish, Dy Chief Product Officer FSS said; “The support for added payment instruments is timely as more merchants and consumers are adopting online payments due to the C-19 induced lockdown in most countries.”

He further said that the enhancements are in line with FSS’ objective to globally expand its white-label Payment Gateway footprint by bringing relevant innovations that delivers satisfactory, fulfilling payment experiences..

“We are thankful for the support from Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay to help us bring safe, simple, and widely popular payment acceptance modes to the market” added Sathish.

FSS Payment Gateway supports 70 merchant acquiring institutions globally and processes 1 billion transactions annually. The company said that acquirers can deploy FSS Payment Gateway in-premise or opt for an “As-a Service” model, wherein FSS hosts the service on FSSNeT (FSS private cloud) and assumes responsibility for set-up, security, regulatory compliance, maintenance, and regular product updates.