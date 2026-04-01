The financial year 2026-27 has begun. The new year often brings a sense of reset among middle-class investors. Salaries get revised, tax-saving conversations pick up, and you feel motivated to organise finances better. However, this is also the time when several common mistakes quietly creep in and they impact long-term wealth creation prospects.

Experts say the issue is rarely a lack of awareness. Instead, it is about how decisions are made, often in haste and without looking at the bigger financial picture.

Tax-saving rush vs goal-based planning

One of the most common mistakes at the beginning of the year is prioritising tax-saving over financial planning.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFPCM, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv, explains that many investors start April with the intent to exhaust Section 80C limits. This leads to investments in ELSS, insurance-linked products, or other instruments chosen in a hurry. Over time, this creates a scattered portfolio with limited flexibility.

A more effective approach, experts suggest, is to begin with financial goals. Once investments are aligned with goals, tax benefits tend to follow naturally.

Taranpreet Singh, Partner at TASS Advisors LLP, also highlights that tax-saving works best when planned throughout the year. “Options like the Public Provident Fund (PPF) work best when contributions are made in a planned manner through the year, rather than in a hurried lump sum at the end,” he says.

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Bonus and increments are not “extra money”

Another behavioural mistake is treating increments and bonuses as disposable income.

While some level of discretionary spending is natural, allocating a portion of such income towards long-term investments can significantly improve wealth creation. Even moderate annual investments, done consistently, can build sizeable wealth over time.

As Yadav notes, wealth creation is rarely about one big decision—it is the result of consistent actions taken over years.

Ignoring asset allocation and portfolio balance

Many investors spend time selecting funds or stocks but overlook asset allocation—the proportion of money invested across equity, debt, cash, and alternatives.

This can lead to either excessive risk or inadequate growth. A balanced structure ensures that the portfolio remains aligned with both market conditions and personal goals.

Rohan Goyal, Investment Research Analyst at MIRA Money, stresses the importance of reviewing allocation regularly. “The portfolios you built years ago will look very different today. Therefore, review your portfolio, make sure it aligns with your goals and rebalance accordingly,” he says.

Waiting for the “right time” can delay investing

Timing the market remains a common trap. Many investors delay investments hoping for a correction, but markets rarely move predictably.

A staggered investment approach, such as SIPs, helps reduce timing risk and builds discipline. Industry trends already reflect a shift towards consistent investing rather than timing-based decisions.

Goyal reinforces this by advising investors not to stop SIPs during market volatility, as downturns often provide better long-term opportunities.

Weak safety net: Emergency fund and insurance gaps

At the start of the year, most conversations revolve around returns, while risk protection often gets ignored.

Experts recommend maintaining an emergency fund covering at least 3–12 months of expenses and ensuring adequate health and life insurance coverage.

Goyal cautions against mixing insurance with investment products and emphasises the need for simple term plans and sufficient coverage.

A strong safety net ensures that investments are not disrupted during unexpected events.

No review of existing investments

Another overlooked aspect is reviewing existing investments.

Over time, portfolios may include underperforming funds, overlapping schemes, or investments that no longer align with current goals. A periodic review helps clean up the portfolio and improve overall efficiency.

Experts say this exercise alone can often add more value than making new investments.

Lack of budgeting and cash flow planning

The beginning of the financial year is also the best time to reassess income, expenses, and savings.

Taranpreet Singh points out that many individuals continue with last year’s budget without accounting for rising expenses. This can lead to overspending or inadequate savings later in the year.

Goyal adds that aligning investments with expected cash flows—such as bonuses and planned expenses—helps reduce timing risk and improves financial discipline.

Short-term noise vs long-term discipline

Every financial year starts with concerns around inflation, interest rates, and global uncertainties. While these factors matter, reacting to every market movement often does more harm than good.

What ultimately determines financial outcomes is behaviour—staying invested, continuing SIPs, and avoiding unnecessary changes.

The bigger picture

The start of the financial year does not require perfect decisions. What matters is setting the right direction early—clear goals, disciplined investing, balanced allocation, and adequate protection.

As experts underline, personal finance is not complicated, but it does require consistency. And when that foundation is set at the beginning of the year, managing money through the rest of it becomes far easier.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on expert views; it should not be considered as financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to consult a certified financial advisor before making any financial decisions.