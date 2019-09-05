From SBI, PNB, BoB to other PSBs: Get Personal, Home Loan approvals in 59 minutes now

Now, you can get home, personal loan approvals in 59 minutes. Image: Pixabay

PSB Loans in 59 Minutes: Now you can get personal/home loan approval within one hour! The ‘PSB Loans in 59 Minutes’ has launched in-principle retail loan approval for home and personal loan customers. The applicants can now get in-principle approval for loans within 59 minutes through 19 public sector banks including names like SBI, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

Customers will get multiple options to choose a bank with suitable offering at the completion of digital journey. This will provide the loan aspirants quick and hassle-free access to home and personal loan whether or not they have banking and financial relationship with available list of banks.

Commenting on the launch, P K Gupta, MD, SBI, said, “We are delighted to extend home and personal loan for loan aspirants through “59 minutes portal”. The platform is revolutionizing the retail lending since its launch in November 2018 and we hope to roll out more products through this portal in coming days. We are glad that the benefits of this platform which was made available to MSMEs will be available to everyone.”

‘PSB Loans in 59 Minutes’ functions through advanced algorithms to analyze data points from several sources such as Income Tax returns, Bank Statements etc. Once an applicant uploads required information, the proprietary algorithms on the website appraise the application, determine the loan amount that can be sanctioned and then connect the applicant to the banks branch – all in under 59 minutes.

What is PSB Loans in 59 Minutes?

The government’s initiative aims at automation of various processes in loan appraisals in such a way that Retail loan customers and MSMEs get an eligibility letter and an in-principle approval in 59 minutes and can choose the bank of their choice. The value of the Contactless Loans offered ranges from INR 1 lakh up to INR 5 crore. The solution uses advanced algorithms to analyze data points from various sources such as IT returns, GST data, bank statements etc.