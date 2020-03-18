From Gold to Equity Mutual Funds to ULIP to FD to PPF: Smart investment strategy in Coronavirus-afflicted times

Coronavirus, like any other crisis, has demonstrated the importance and benefits of financial planning.

The coronavirus pandemic has started taking its toll not only on human lives, but also on the global economy as a whole, including the financial markets, many industries and asset classes. Stock markets, for example, are crashing worldwide on global recession fears, while some other asset classes like real estate and commodities are likely to take a hit sooner or later. As the coronavirus outbreak has started hurting investor sentiment, investors worldwide are scrambling to protect their portfolios and are even wondering what to do in the current scenario.

Financial experts, however, say that though these are tough times, but there is not much to worry as every cloud has a silver lining.

Ashish Kapur, CEO, Invest Shoppe India Ltd, says, “Coronavirus, like any other crisis, has demonstrated the importance and benefits of financial planning. The biggest positive of making and adhering to any plan is that one invests only the funds not needed in the short term. More importantly, it keeps us at a safe distance away from leverage. These two aspects ensure that we do not panic whenever any steep fall happens in one or more asset classes. It helps us stay calm and use these opportunities to buy.”

Financial plan also in many ways restricts our losses as it diversifies our funds across various investment options and asset classes and there are always some assets which always stay firm or fall less during a mayhem.

“For those of us having the benefit of following a financial plan, coronavirus-afflicted times present an opportunity to add to their investments. Since all asset classes have fallen, buying can be spread across equities, mutual funds, gold, and any other assets. Certainly not a great time to add FDs or put more money in PPF as these investment options remain constant and do not give any advantage in these beaten-down times,” advises Kapur.

Financial planners say that we are seeing stock markets crash because of global selling fuelled by panic over the pandemic. At this point, it would be wise to remember that the world has been through several pandemics and market crashes over the decades. A crisis calls for calm heads. You would, therefore, do well to remind yourself why you started investing. Here are some ideas to pursue:

1. Build an all-weather investment portfolio. It will help you find liquidity during emergencies, protection against death and disease through health and life insurance, and create a well-selected bouquet of investments that are likely to outlast short-term volatility and help you achieve your stated objectives. “The investment selections will have to be made based on your income, age, risk appetite, returns expectations and life goals. As such, it can be a mix of real estate, gold, and financial investments (such as deposits, PPF, equity, mutual funds, and bonds). A good mix of investments will ensure optimum returns, liquidity, tax efficiency, and performance in any market situation,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

2. Regardless of what’s happening in the markets, stay focussed on your investment goals. This falling stock market presents great opportunities to buy more options at deeply discounted prices. If you’re far away from your goal, it’s best for you to stay invested and make fresh infusions to exploit falling prices.

3. The falling market also presents the opportunity to correct investment mistakes. If you have investments that are unlikely to recover from this crash, or investments that you’re now realizing don’t serve your broader financial needs, you’re better off letting them go.

“Fine-tune your investment strategy in order to create a sturdier portfolio that performs in any situation. If you’re finding now that you’d rather not take market risks, then shift to defensive options such as PPF which provide capital safety and guaranteed returns,” says Shetty.

To summarise, investors should stay calm and stick to their financial plan or keep nibbling at whichever asset classes they have previously been buying into.