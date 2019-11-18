From December 1, enjoy cashbacks as you zoom past toll plazas

FASTag is presently operational at over 400 toll plazas across national and state highways.

To reduce the bottlenecks at toll plazas, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for National Highways has issued a directive that from December 1, payments at toll plazas on national highways will be accepted digitally through FASTag only.

FASTag is presently operational at over 400 toll plazas across national and state highways and will also be implemented at other toll plazas shortly, which would eliminate the need for commuters to stop and make the payment in cash.

A Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID), FASTag is a reloadable tag affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, that enables automatic deduction of toll charges.

Owned by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), an organisation that carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of NHAI, brand FASTag is easy to use, which allows the vehicles with the tag pass through the toll plaza without stopping for paying toll in cash.

Apart from saving time and fuel by avoiding queues at the toll plazas, commuters will also have host of other benefits as banks come up with offers on FASTag. The tags may be procured either online in a hassle-free manner by filling out a digital application and uploading the required documents pertaining to the vehicle or by visiting bank branches and filling out physical application form to get a tag issued.

FASTag accounts may be reloaded online through, credit card, debit card, internet banking or mobile banking.

Apart from convenience, users may also avail a cashback of up to 2.5 per cent on transactions done on all National Highways Toll Plazas using FASTag in FY 2019-20.

Apart from cashback, some banks also offer accidental death cover of Rs 1,00,000 to on-duty drivers while driving the vehicles.

FASTag users will receive SMS/Email alerts on their registered mobile numbers / Email addresses for all the transactions done in his/her tag account. The customers may also log in on the FASTag customer portal to access their statements.