  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fresh National Pension System subscriptions by govt employees fall in FY21

By: |
March 18, 2021 1:00 AM

Similarly, from the state government sector, only 3.22 lakh new subscribers joined the NPS in the April-February period of the current fiscal. This works out to a monthly average of 26,833 compared to 36,045 in the entire FY20.

This works out to a monthly average of 6,000 against 9,784 in 2019-20. However, in FY19, the monthly average addition of the central government sector subscribers was 5,241.This works out to a monthly average of 6,000 against 9,784 in 2019-20. However, in FY19, the monthly average addition of the central government sector subscribers was 5,241.

The pace of fresh government sector subscriptions under the National Pension System (NPS) has fallen sharply so far in 2020-21, possibly a fallout of the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the PFRDA data, only 66,000 subscribers from the central government sector joined the NPS between April 2020 and February 2021. This works out to a monthly average of 6,000 against 9,784 in 2019-20. However, in FY19, the monthly average addition of the central government sector subscribers was 5,241.

Related News

Similarly, from the state government sector, only 3.22 lakh new subscribers joined the NPS in the April-February period of the current fiscal. This works out to a monthly average of 26,833 compared to 36,045 in the entire FY20.

However, the total number of subscribers in various schemes under the NPS, as of February 2021, stood at 414.70 lakh, recording a 21.85% rise from a year before. At the end of March 2020, NPS had 345.55 lakh subscribers in which subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) had the largest share, with 211.42 lakh subscribers.

As on February 20, 2021, the asset under management (AUM) under NPS and APY has grown to `5,64,942 crores, the PFRDA said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Fresh National Pension System subscriptions by govt employees fall in FY21
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Axis AMC launches IT-focused exchange traded fund
2Not only NPS, here’s why you can’t wait till March 31 to invest in ELSS too
3Income Tax for non-residents: Stranded in India & facing double taxation? New CBDT circular explained for you