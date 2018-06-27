Frequent traveller? 5 reasons why a travel credit card may be great for you

Some cards also come with complimentary Air Accident Insurance which covers your medical costs when in an air accident as well as assures compensation in case of death.

Travelling the world can be one of the greatest pleasures, whether it’s a work trip or a full-fledged vacation. What’s even better is experiencing world-class travel perks extended by your credit card. You may be already holding multiple credit cards, but if you are a frequent traveller, getting a credit card with travel-oriented benefits can go a long way in making your trip abroad more enjoyable. Find out some of the advantages that holders of these cards get over others for their travels.

1. Air Miles on Transactions

If you are spending thousands on that air ticket, it might as well give you some benefit. Airfare can not only be costly but also unpredictable. So, choose a card that rewards you with air miles every time you book a flight ticket so you can eventually redeem them for free flight tickets. Some cards will reward you with air miles on all your spends. So find out which is the best option for you.

2. Complimentary Airport Lounge Visits

If you are a frequent traveller, it’s advisable to choose a card that offers complimentary visits to airport lounges at both domestic and international destinations. Before opting for the card, you can check out how many free visits the card offers to suit your travel needs. Some cards also offer you complimentary membership to schemes that will allow you to access lounges all over the world.

3. Concierge Services

A concierge can be really helpful, especially at a new destination as they assist guests by performing various tasks such as making restaurant reservations, booking hotels, arranging for spa services, recommending tourist spots, booking transportation, coordinating porter service and more. Many cards offer such complimentary services at select destinations and in partnership with hospitality chains.

4. Discounts and Vouchers for Hotels

When you spend a stipulated amount on your credit card, the company will offer you stay vouchers for hotels, most of them for luxury hotels. Instead of paying a hefty amount for your vacation, these vouchers can come in handy to reduce your bill significantly. Plus some cards give you membership to various hotel chains that will entitle you to a minimum discount each time you visit.

5. Complimentary Insurance

Some cards also come with complimentary Air Accident Insurance which covers your medical costs when in an air accident as well as assures compensation in case of death. Many cards also offer travel insurance for your trips on certain conditions, and can help you cover the cost of any flight delays.

(The writer is CEO, Bankbazaar.com)