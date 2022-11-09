Free Credit Score on WhatsApp: Check how to use this service from Experian credit bureau

Having a good credit score is a must for availing of home and personal loans at cheaper rates. Now customers can check their credit scores provided by Experian India for free on WhatsApp. Experian India is the first credit bureau to be licensed in India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act 2005.

On Wednesday (November 9), Experian announced a service that allows Indian customers to check their credit scores on WhatsApp for free. In a statement, Experian said this is the first time that any credit bureau in India is offering such a service. Consumers can check their Experian credit reports regularly and monitor their credit portfolio easily.

The credit bureau said that the initiative introduces a quick, secure, and convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime. Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile, the company said.

Also Read: 5 ways to maintain your credit score

With India having the largest number of WhatsApp users in the world – at 487.5 million users – the WhatsApp messaging service is part-and-parcel of everyday life for Indian consumers.

Steps to check free Experian Credit Score on WhatsApp

Send ‘Hey’ to Experian India’s WhatsApp number +91-9920035444

Share a few basic details, such as your name, e-mail ID, and phone number

Receive your Experian credit score via WhatsApp instantly

Request a password-protected copy of the Experian credit report which will be sent to your registered e-mail ID

Commenting on the initiative, Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, said: “This is a significant milestone in Experian’s mission to use data for good. We want consumers to get easy access to credit information and build a stronger credit ecosystem in India. As the first credit bureau in India to offer such a service, it shows our commitment to driving financial inclusion in India.”

Also Read: Do you know that your credit score falls if checked frequently? Here is why

“By being able to check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time, helping them make informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score – empowering them to improve their financial health and transform their lives,” he added.