Franklin MF’s six closed schemes receive Rs 698 crore during September 1-15

Six shuttered schemes of Franklin Templeton MF have received Rs 698 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments during September 1-15. This takes the total cash flows received till date since April 24, 2020 to Rs 7,184 crore. The fund house also said further to the decision of the Delhi HC, the debenture trustees sold the entire shares of Zee Entertainment and recovered Rs 92.35 crore (across four schemes).

