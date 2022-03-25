  • MORE MARKET STATS

Four loan options for Gen-Z and Millennials with low credit scores

It is well known that maintaining a good credit score is not easy. A person requires discipline, money management skills and adequate income flow to repay debts on time and maintain the score.

Written by Priyadarshini Maji
how to improve credit score, credit score, credit line, instant loan, credit card loan, digital lending platforms, instant loan providers, instant credit, personal loan interest rates, personal loan, repayment capacity, credit score
If somebody doesn’t have good credit, they can still get a loan through a variety of other options.

A credit score is an essential metric that a lender uses to decide the creditworthiness of an individual. One can get a loan quickly if they have a score of 750 or above, as it is considered a good credit score. As per industry data, when applying for credit cards, car loans, mortgages, and other financial products, around 6 out of 10 millennials get rejected.

Rajat Gandhi, Founder of Faircent.com, says, “It is well known that maintaining a good credit score is not easy. A person requires discipline, money management skills and adequate income flow to repay debts on time and maintain the score.”

Having a good credit score goes a long way in having a smooth financial life. Hence, many individuals actively seek information to manage their creditworthiness. Industry experts say to improve one’s creditworthiness, repaying loans on time is a great way to start.

However, if somebody doesn’t have good credit, they can still get a loan through a variety of other options.

Here are some of the ways to avail of a loan without a credit score;

Small loan: According to Gandhi, GenZ and millennials can quickly get smaller loan amounts for a smaller duration, instead of taking out bigger loans. You can repay them on time to improve your credit score.

Joint loan: A joint loan is a loan that is taken with a co-applicant who is eligible for a higher loan amount and can share the financial burden equally. Here a loan is taken in the name of two or more people, of which one is a primary applicant, and the other is a secondary applicant.

Credit card: Utilizing the credit card limit is another option. However, Gandhi points out, “it is a costly option and further affects the credit score. It’s a prevalent mistake that should be avoided at all costs. A loan against an existing deposit or asset such as homes, fixed deposit, etc., is a viable option.”

P2P lending: Another suitable lending option, experts say is P2P lending or Peer-to-peer lending. It offers cheap and quick loans. However, Gandhi explains, “the catch is that a person should be able to show they are working towards improving their credit score by maintaining sound banking behaviour and having a steady source of income.”

Even with a bad credit score, these measures will help you get a loan, but you still need adequate funds to repay on time. Experts point out, if a person defaults on a loan, it means the credit score will further plummet.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.