  • MORE MARKET STATS

Form 26AS changed! Not just TDS, TCS, other tax paid, new details for ITR included now, says CBDT

By: |
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 1:37 PM

Form 26AS, Income Tax Return Filing: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that from this Assessment Year, taxpayers will see an improved Form 26 AS

Form 26 ASForm 26 AS has been modified for this Assessment Year.

Form 26AS, Income Tax Return Filing: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that from this Assessment Year, taxpayers will see an improved Form 26 AS which would carry some additional details on taxpayers financial transactions as specified Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) in various categories, news agency ANI reported.

FORM 26AS: What has changed

Earlier, Form 26AS relating to a PAN used to provide information regarding tax deducted at source and tax collected at source besides certain additional information including details of other taxes paid, refunds and TDS defaults: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) (1/2)

Related News

However, the modified Form 26AS will now have Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) to help the taxpayers remind all her/his major financial transactions so that s/he has a ready reckoner to enable her/him while filing the ITR, the CBDT said.

(to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Form 26AS changed! Not just TDS TCS other tax paid new details for ITR included now says CBDT
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Invest your Re 1 in Gold! Digital Gold Investment in India risks, redeem, returns queries explained
2Smart investment tips for risk-averse investors amid the COVID crisis
3Money order: NRI asked to pay tax on Swiss bank account she denies owning