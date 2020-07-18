Form 26AS changed! Not just TDS, TCS, other tax paid, new details for ITR included now, says CBDT

Form 26 AS has been modified for this Assessment Year.

Form 26AS, Income Tax Return Filing: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that from this Assessment Year, taxpayers will see an improved Form 26 AS which would carry some additional details on taxpayers financial transactions as specified Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) in various categories, news agency ANI reported.

FORM 26AS: What has changed

Earlier, Form 26AS relating to a PAN used to provide information regarding tax deducted at source and tax collected at source besides certain additional information including details of other taxes paid, refunds and TDS defaults: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) (1/2)

However, the modified Form 26AS will now have Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) to help the taxpayers remind all her/his major financial transactions so that s/he has a ready reckoner to enable her/him while filing the ITR, the CBDT said.

(to be updated)