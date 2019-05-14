Forex Card: ICICI Bank launches co-branded multi-currency travel card with Goibibo; Check the benefits

Before going to an international destination, the thought of currency conversion takes a lot of mind space. It is all the more important if you have to deal with multi-currencies on your trip abroad. ICICI Bank has launched 'Goibibo ICICI Bank Travel Card', a co-branded multi-currency travel card with Goibibo. In a co-branded card, there is a partnership between the merchant and the network processor on whose digital platform the transactions are enabled. In this case, the merchant is the Goibibo, a leading online travel booking company and the ICICI bank is the network processor. Goibibo ICICI Bank Travel Card is the first co-branded multi-currency travel card for the ICICI bank. Until now, the bank had Sapphiro Travel Card and Coral Travel Card as their offerings for the travellers. Co-branded cards offer convenience as well as monetary benefits to international travellers. Most travellers are consistently looking for hassle-free and safe ways of making payments without the fuss that comes with currency conversion. Anyone travelling abroad, whether an ICICI Bank savings account customer or not, can apply for the 'Goibibo ICICI Bank Travel Card' digitally on the Goibibo website and mobile app. The acceptance of the card is across 200 countries and 46 million merchants globally. Further, the card can be loaded with up to 15 currencies. To offer an enhanced convenience of managing the currencies loaded in the travel card seamlessly, the card allows customers to instantly convert money from one currency to another at Bank\u2019s internet portal, as well as reload currency into the card anytime, anywhere using the Bank\u2019s mobile and internet banking platform. Here are some other benefits of the Goibibo ICICI Bank Travel Card: The card is bundled with benefits up to Rs. 20,000 which includes gift vouchers worth Rs 15,000 from Goibibo along with other benefits, that can be used to purchase flights and book hotels on the travel site. Additionally, customers get 40 paise discount on the currency conversion rate on the loading of minimum USD 1000. Complimentary cards\u2019 protection service offered by OneAssist wallet assistance worth Rs. 1,600. This provides theft\/lost card protection to customers of up to Rs. 5 lakh Discount of Rs. 500 on shopping at Croma outlets (including at airport and online). Ola discount voucher worth of Rs. 500 on load of USD 1,000 and Rs. 1,000 on load of USD 2,000 Dining discount of flat 15% at 100+ Indian restaurants in 6 cities namely Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok. Comprehensive travel insurance coverage ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh Before applying for this or any other co-branded card, look at the cost-benefit specific to your needs and requirements. There may be competitive products available if your requirement does not match the benefits offered by the co-branded card. But remember, there's always a price you need to pay to keep things simple and hassle-free with no running around especially when you are in an international vacation.