‘Force Majeure’ will not apply in case of COVID-19 death claims, says Life Insurance Council

Life Insurance Council, the face of the Indian Life Insurance industry, has confirmed that the clause of ‘Force Majeure’ will not apply in case of COVID-19 death claims. The Life Insurance Council has assured that all life insurance companies will process COVID-19 death claims. Hence, all life insurers, both public and private, are committed to process any death claim pertaining to COVID-19 at the earliest.

The Life Insurance Council leads the advocacy effort on the industry’s behalf before the Regulator (IRDAI), Govt. of India and all other statutory bodies.

For the last few days, information about ‘Force Majeure’ was circulating – under which only LIC was supposed to settle claims and not private insurers. Such information was circulating mostly in WhatsApp groups and brought confusion among policyholders. Many customers had reached out to individual life insurance companies to get clarity on this clause in their contract.

The clause of ‘Force Majeure’ will not apply in case of COVID-19 death claims, the Council has confirmed. This step was taken to reassure policyholders who had reached out to life insurers seeking clarity to dispel rumors to the contrary. All life insurance companies have also communicated to their customers individually in this regard.

S N Bhattacharya, Secretary-General of Life Insurance Council, said, “The life insurance industry is taking every measure to ensure that the disruption caused to policyholders, by providing them uninterrupted support digitally. It is both for honoring death claims related to COVID-19 or for servicing their policy. All life insurance companies stand by their customers in these difficult times and the customer should not be swayed by misinformation or misrepresentation.”

The first joint awareness campaign ‘Sabse Pehle Life Insurance’ was launched by the Life Insurance Council in November 2019, emphasizing the need for life insurance. Through this nationwide marketing campaign, Indian’s were urged to opt for life insurance as their primary protection instrument.