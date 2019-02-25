Fond of buying things on EMIs? Beware! You are indulged in negative investment

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 7:50 PM

Buying depreciating assets like high-end smartphone or other gadgets, that are not necessities and get outdated quickly, may ruin you financially by putting you into a debt trap.

equated monthly installment, EMI, easy EMI option, appreciating asset, depreciating asset, asset creation, investment, negative investment, debt trap, Warren Buffet, SIP, liquid contingency fundPrefer to invest monthly through SIP and avoid compulsory monthly expenditure through EMIs.

The availability of easy credit and equated monthly installment (EMI) options has made buying high-value products easy and also entices people, especially young generation, to go beyond their earning capacity to buy and showcase such products.

There is no harm to acquire an appreciating asset like a piece of land or house property or buy an income generating asset like computer or machinery to build assets and enhance your future income through EMI options, which otherwise you won’t be able to buy with available cash. But buying depreciating assets like high-end smartphone or other gadgets, that are not necessities and get outdated quickly, may ruin you financially by putting you into a debt trap. As said by world famous investment guru Warren Buffet, “If you buy things you do not need, soon you will have to sell things you need.”

While investment is a process of postponing current spending to create future wealth, buying things through EMIs is spending your future earnings today, which is also known as negative investment, unless it is done to enhance your earning capacity or to create wealth or to reduce current expenditure.

Earning capacity may be enhanced by buying machinery on EMI to generate business income or to buy an equipment or investing on study to enhance future employability. While an appreciating asset like plot to build house may be purchased through EMI to create future wealth, a small flat may also be bought through EMI to reduce current expenditure on paying rent.

However, you should keep in mind that whenever you buy a thing on EMI, you are spending your future earnings in advance as you have to pay it back monthly from the income you would generate in that month. So, you will become committed to spend the income even before you earn it.

Such situation would call for maintaining a large liquid contingency fund to ensure uninterrupted EMI payments in case of any unfortunate interruption in your source of income at any point of time. If you overlook such backup and continue to buy things on EMI, it may overshoot your capacity to pay back and in case of any loss of income, you may become bankrupt.

It’s better not to buy unnecessary things especially through EMIs and invest the money that you save, so that you may get into a position where you may fulfill your dreams without going for EMIs and eliminating the chance of falling into a debt trap. So, prefer to invest monthly through SIP and avoid compulsory monthly expenditure through EMIs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Fond of buying things on EMIs? Beware! You are indulged in negative investment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition