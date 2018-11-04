Fly high this Diwali as airlines rain discounts, additional bonus, gift cards and vouchers

Jet Airways Diwali sale offers travelers up to 30 per cent discount on base fares.

It’s a gala time for travelers this Diwali with the airlines competing with each other to lure more customers with attractive offers. Such offers include benefits like attractive discounts, additional bonus points, zero cancellation fee and also options of gifting cards and vouchers on the festival of light.

Following are some of the airlines that have come up with attractive offers:

Jet Airways

Jet Airways Diwali sale offers travelers up to 30 per cent discount on journeys withing India or on international journeys starting from India. The discount is applicable on one way and return journeys on the base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across the international network operated by Jet Airways, on purchase of tickets between October 30 and November 5, 2018.

The travel on select destinations of Jet Airways international network must commence on or after October 30, 2018, except for travel to Manchester, for which the travel must commence on or after November 5, 2018. Apart from Jet Airways, up to 30 per cent discount will also be available on select destinations to Europe through its codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on one way and return journeys from India.

To avail the discount on flights within India, tickets must be purchased minimum 8 days prior to departure for travel in Première class on or after November 7, 2018; and for travel in Economy class, tickets must be purchased minimum 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after November 14, 2018.

Apart from discounts, when you book directly on Jet Airways website and app, you can also avail exclusive benefits like:

Additional earnings of 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking

Zero cancellation fee for all changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking

Locking your preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fare change

Airport lounge access for a nominal fee

In addition to discounts on flight bookings, a flat 20 per cent discount is also available on all the available products listed on the JetBoutique Catalogue on purchases inflight till November 12, 2018 on select international flights. However, no two offers regarding duty free purchase can be clubbed together.

Spice Jet

Budget airline Spice Jet makes available Diwali-themed personalised gift cards on the festival of light. The gift cards are available in denominations ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000 and are valid for making payments for air fare and add-ons on SpiceJet Airlines. If there’s some amount left in a card after a booking, it can be used in the next as the recipients have the option to combine up to 3 gift cards for 1 booking.

IndiGo

Leading budget airline IndiGo also provides you an option to present your loved one a pre-paid gift voucher on the auspicious festival of Diwali, which may be used to travel to 64 destinations. Apart from booking flights within the IndiGo network, the recipients may also use these vouchers to pay for add-on services withing the 9-month validity period.