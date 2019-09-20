Flipkart’s Big Billion Days offers revealed: You may check discounts and book your items now

Flipkart has revealed the offers on favourite items for the upcoming Big Billion Days Sales that will open on September 29 and close on October 4, 2019.

After roping in Big B (Amitabh Bachchan), MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni), Virat Kohli, as well as other filmstars, leading online platform Flipkart has revealed the offers on favourite items for the upcoming Big Billion Days Sales that will open on September 29 and close on October 4, 2019. Apart from the discounted offer prices, customers will get additional 10 per cent discount on payments made through ICICI Bank credit cards or Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

In the most popular mobiles and tablets section, consumers would get over 50 per cent discount on Samsung S9 Plus, while 25 per cent discount would be available on Redme Note 7S, 22 per cent on Asus 6Z and so on. There are also options to exchange your old mobile device for a new one, along with option to browse the offer section and add your favourite device on wishlist, so that you get intimation when the sales start to buy it quickly before the stock gets exhausted.

On the next most favourite section of TVs and appliances, Flipkart offers up to 75 per cent discount, in which, apart from smart TVs, you may add washing machine, refrigerator, AC, microwave oven, mixer-grinder and other appliances in your wishlist. Along with exchange offers, you would also get various options to buy products on EMIs.

In the electronics and accessories section, you may get up to 90 per cent discount on products like laptop computers, printers, cameras, mobile and computer accessories, music systems, power banks, headphones and many more things.

In the fashion section also, up to 90 per cent discount is offered on fashion garments as well as garments for kids, shoes, wallets, bags, sarees etc, along with options of cash on delivery, buy now and pay later, easy returns etc.

There are other sections also on the offer page having discount up to 90 per cent including the section containing Flipkart’s own brands containing items of home and kitchen essentials, home décor, sports and fitness, appliances and furniture as well.

So, in case you are waiting for the discount offers to begin purchases for the upcoming festive season, you may book items of you choice by adding those in wishlist to minimise the chance of failure to buy on time before the items go out of stock.