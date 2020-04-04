Flight cancelled due to lockdown? You don’t have to pay charges to get Spicejet tickets reissued

Apart from causing inconvenience, the cancellations have caused monetary losses to the airlines as well as passengers.

The nationwide lockdown imposed suddenly to contain the spread of highly contagious Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 resulted into cancellation of railway and air services in the country. Apart from causing inconvenience, the cancellations have caused monetary losses to the airlines as well as passengers.

Due to the lockdown, the bookings with travel dates from March 25, 2020 till April 14, 2020, will automatically get cancelled.

To minimise the adverse monetary impact, budget airline Spicejet has revised its cancellation and change policy, which will be applicable on all bookings with travel date from March 25, 2020 till April 14, 2020.

Under the policy, the bookings will get automatically cancelled with zero cancellation fee and a Credit Shell for the full amount will be created, which may be used to make another booking for the same passenger(s) for travel on or before February 28, 2021.

For this purpose, Spicejet has created a Credit Shell to transfer the cancellation amounts of the passengers, whose flights are cancelled as per the directives of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Credit Shell is a form of credit note, which can be used to make a new booking with Spicejet for the same passenger(s) for travel on or before February 28, 2021.

The benefits of Credit shell can be availed while making fresh bookings through Spicejet website. At the end of the booking process, instead of making payment through any other conventional online payment modes, you can make payment using the “Credit Shell” option.

Moreover, for all the new and existing bookings for travel till May 31, 2020, you may reschedule your booking one time for travel till September 30, 2020, without paying any change fees. However, fare difference, if any, will be applicable on rescheduled bookings.