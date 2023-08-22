Flight Booking: Axis Bank Credit Card to offer zero convenience fee, discount up to Rs 1200 on Cleartrip

Axis Bank has joined hands with Cleartrip, a Flipkart company partner, to provide travel benefits to all existing and new Axis Bank credit card holders booking flight tickets through Cleartrip. In a statement, Axis Bank said this collaboration will offer customers an array of privileges for domestic flight bookings, including discounts in booking seats up to Rs 1200, free meals up to Rs 500, exemption from convenience fees, and the choice to cancel and reschedule flights for a mere Re. 1 under CT FlexMax.

Further, Axis Bank credit card holders will get access to specially curated travel offers without having to wait for collecting/redeeming points in order to enjoy the benefits.

The statement further said this partnership marks a departure from conventional standards of booking discounts for domestic flights. In the current market landscape, most Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) focus on offering instant cash discounts through partnerships with banks. However, they offset these discounts by imposing substantial convenience fees and additional charges for seats and meals, the statement said.

Furthermore, they often demand a premium for flexible bookings, limited to just cancellations or date changes. In contrast, our program stands out by offering a comprehensive suite of services at a nominal fee of Re.1. This unique approach eliminates the need for inflated convenience fees to cover the heavy discounts given, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head, Cards and Payments, Axis Bank, said, “We have observed that the travel segment is a high engagement area for our customers, especially during festivities, and this one-of-a-kind proposition with Cleartrip will add an immense value to our customers’ travel plans.”

“Our partnership will include features such as flexible bookings, cancellation options, and date changes, all without any additional costs. This unique proposition truly sets us apart in the market and is set to benefit close to 12.5 million customers,” Ayyappan R., CEO, Cleartrip.