Fixed Income: Zerodha-backed GoldenPi and 5paisa join hands to enable online investment in bonds

GoldenPi, a fintech start-up building an ecosystem for fixed income investments, has announced its collaboration with brokerage firm 5paisa to provide individual retail investors with greater options in fixed income investments, namely Bonds and Debentures. The partnership aims to make the entire process faster and more convenient for investors.

Investing in fixed-income products has always been a tedious and cumbersome process. It required you to visit a bank and fill out long pages of documents. The general perception was that bonds are old-fashioned, and usability limited to senior citizens. However, with the advent of tech-driven new-age startups, things have changed in the last few years.

However, GoldenPi said in a statement that it has made investing in fixed income not just hassle-free but convenient and faster.

Founded in 2017, GoldenPi is the first tech-enabled startup in the bonds and debentures space. The company features daily inventory to the tune of INR. 5000 crores for investors looking to invest as little as INR. 10,000 on its platform, according to the statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abhijit Roy and Samir Baran Pratihar, Co-founders, GoldenPi said in a joint statement: “ Given the current global scenario and how volatile the equity market is, our collaboration with 5paisa couldn’t have happened at a better time. 5paisa is the fastest-growing discount broker app that offers financial services with over 3 Million+ clients and 10 Million+ app users. We’re also excited to see the interest among millennials and greater awareness about Bonds in general. Based on our robust tech-enabled SaaS platform, we look forward to making investments in bonds and other fixed investment products a hassle-free and convenient experience for people across income categories.”

Ankit Fitkariwala, CBO, 5paisa, said, “Bonds and debentures serve as an excellent option to meet the growing need for fixed income in your portfolio. Bonds are recognized as a relatively stable form of investment that generates a fixed return. In fact some bonds can generate 9-10% annual returns or higher. All that we needed was a disruption in the space by making the entire process customer-friendly and providing real-time access to individuals. GoldenPi with its tech-first approach helps us meet the requirement effectively.”