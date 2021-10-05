Fixed income: Wint Wealth plans new public issues with ticket size of Rs 10,000, crosses Rs 100 crore AUM

Representative image

Alternate debt asset platform Wint Wealth has crossed an AuM of Rs 100 crores within 18 months of its launch. Wint Wealth enables retail investors to invest in fixed income assets with as low as Rs. 10,000. The debt asset platform has seen interest from over 43,000 retail investors so far. Owing to the 100% QoQ increase in consumers, Wint Wealth will cross Rs 200 crores AuM by December 2021, the company said.

As the only platform in the Indian market for the debt instrument segment, Wint Wealth categorises retail investors and institutional investors as the primary adopters of their investment platform. This can be attributed to the better risk-adjusted returns through instruments like covered bonds, it added.

Till now Wint Wealth has launched a total of 5 issues such as Wint Gold, Wint Wheels and Wint Bricks. The company said that the last few assets were sold out in less than 24 hours.

Wint Wealth is now gearing up for first public issue for retail investors next month and the founders are confident of reaching 1,00,000 number registration.

Wint Wealth is working towards democratizing assets that were previously only available to HNIs and makes them available to retail investors at low ticket sizes. Previously, Covered Bonds and MLDs based debt investments were valued at Rs. 10 lakhs barring it for the common man. Seeing gaining popularity and rise in investments in this segment, SEBI recently announced regulations to further deepen this space for retail investors.

Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-founder, Wint Wealth said, “We are elated to cross the 100 crores AuM milestone; more so because a closed group study at the launch of our services had indicated that the product will be too complex for retail investors. We were confident that this ‘first of a kind’ fixed-income investment will carve its own niche, and hence we decided to go against the grain. And here we are – with the revised vision to cross 1000 Crore in AuM by September 2022.”

Kulkarni further said, “While the company strives towards creating financial inclusivity for the common man, we advise caution against unwarranted risks to the ‘new-age retail investors who are open to taking higher risks aimed at higher returns with the rise of alternative investment options like Cryptocurrency and the IPO frenzy. At Wint Wealth, as a fundamental value from early on, we believed that the right way to bring these assets for individual investors is to be transparent about these assets and not sell them.”

Wint Wealth’s other co-founder and Anshul Gupta said, “At this stage, we are gearing up to launch multiple public issues to enable individual investors to invest with a ticket size of Rs 10,000. These small ticket sizes give them a chance to test the waters of the Debt market before taking a call on higher portfolio allotment or not depending on the retail investor’s risk appetite. SEBI’s regulatory reforms are a reflection of the growing demand for Debt instrument investments by the common man.”