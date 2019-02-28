Fixed Deposits: Top reasons why you should invest in FDs

The biggest advantage of investing in fixed deposits is that they protect your capital while also offering you assured returns.

From market gurus to your next-door neighbour, everyone has a take on how and where you should invest your money to maximize your returns and achieve your financial goals. As we continue to scramble from one quick investment strategy to another, we often forget about the golden investment opportunity offered by fixed deposits. They continue to be most effective at a time when we are witnessing uncertainty across asset classes — be it fixed income – debt market, real estate, gold or equity markets. They are becoming increasingly volatile due to a combination of factors, including the upcoming elections, price fluctuations of the dollar, oil prices and worldwide trade conditions. This has led investors to cautious sentiments of waiting and watching, being a fence sitter, protecting their capital and so on. In this environment, I would recommend the best suited instrument and a friend of all weather — fixed deposit (FD).

While many think that investment strategies differ depending on whether you are risk-averse or a risk taker as well as on your financial priorities and goals, fixed deposits are a form of investment that suits all. The biggest advantage of investing in fixed deposits is that they protect your capital while also offering you assured returns. In fact, the returns offered by fixed deposits are much higher than other forms of risk-free investment tools such as treasury bills and governmental bonds. Fixed deposits also offer ultimate flexibility both in terms of the tenure (ranging from a week to 10 years) of investment required as well as their liquidity. Moreover, a fixed deposit can now be easily bought at the click of a button through a mobile phone or online. It is always recommended to have a diversified portfolio which includes a combination of mutual funds, stocks, bonds and fixed deposit investments. Experts recommend keeping your emergency funds in fixed deposit investments as they can be accessed almost immediately.

Furthermore, due to overall increased volatility in equity markets coupled with increasing interest rates for fixed deposits over the past one year, investors now even have more incentive to be prudent with their investment allocation strategy and invest in fixed deposits. During 2018, the interest rates offered on fixed deposits have increased. Additionally, volatility in equity markets is expected to rise in 2019. Market experts predict that with general elections looming nearby, volatility in equity markets will remain. With such predictions, it is clear that volatility in equity markets will increase in 2019, making other forms of investment riskier, thereby, making an investment in fixed deposits more prudent and attractive.

While investors can have varying financial goals and priorities and varying risk appetites when it comes to their investment strategies, prudent asset allocation mandates that they safeguard a significant portion of their saving capital. Fixed deposits offer exactly that to investors while offering significant guaranteed returns at a time where global markets are becoming increasingly volatile and making other parts of their investment portfolio riskier. Keeping this fact in view, fixed deposits is a must and is a good hedging tool for risk-taking customers.

(By Pranav Mishra, Head–Retail Liabilities Group, ICICI Bank)