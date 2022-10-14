Fixed Deposit with 7.1% interest and free Life Insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh – Check offer 

Adding to the flavour and enjoyment of the festive season, DCB Bank has announced attractive DCB Fixed Deposit interest rates, and the DCB Suraksha FD to enable customers to save more and earn more.

DCB Suraksha FD comes with a free life insurance plan. The DCB bank said in a statement that the Suraksha FD is a 3-year fixed deposit scheme providing a combination of savings and safety for depositors as well as their dependents or loved ones.

Regular FD

On the regular Fixed Deposit without the Suraksha insurance, DCB Bank is offering a 7.10% per annum interest rate on deposits of 700 days or 3 years. Senior citizens earn 7.60% p.a. for the same duration. For a longer tenure of 5-year Fixed Deposit, DCB Bank is offering 7% per annum interest with an additional 0.5% interest for senior citizens. The bank is also offering a 10-year Fixed Deposit.

Also Read: Shriram City offers up to 8.80% interest on Fixed Deposits. What you should know before investing?

Suraksha FD

DCB Suraksha scheme has two distinct features: First, it provides a high-interest rate of 7.10% p.a. on a three-year deposit and, second, it offers free life insurance cover either equal to the amount of the Suraksha FD or up to Rupees 10 Lakh if the Suraksha FD amount is greater than Rupees 10 Lakh.

DCB Suraksha FD customers do not have to pay any premium for insurance cover. Moreover, there is no requirement for a medical test to enjoy life insurance coverage.

The Life Insurance offered with DCB Suraksha FD has a cover term of 36 months. The maximum life insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh across all DCB Suraksha Fixed Deposits is available in the name of the primary applicant. Also, the insurance cover is valid from 18 years of age till the depositor turns 55.

Also Read: Senior citizens to get 8% on this bank’s fixed deposit – Check details

Suraksha FD for NRIs

DCB Bank is also offering DCB NRI Suraksha Fixed Deposit, which provides NRIs with attractive returns as well as free life insurance as per the amount of the fixed deposit.

DCB NRI Suraksha Fixed Deposits are available in Non-Resident External (NRE), Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) categories in Indian Rupees.

NRIs who prefer to book the DCB NRI Suraksha FCNR Deposit may do so using any of these foreign currencies USD, AUD, CAD, EURO, or GBP.