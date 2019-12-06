Fixed Deposit stuck in DHFL? Check claim process, where to download FD claim form

The entire claim process and the form required to be submitted have been uploaded on the DHFL website.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) had stopped making payments to its fixed deposits investors. On November 29, the Reserve Bank of India had filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against DHFL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. The Administrator has already been appointed to carry out the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process as required under the law. Now the claim process has started for those investors who have their money stuck in DHFL fixed deposits.

The entire claim process and the form required to be submitted have been uploaded on the DHFL website. The FD holders of DHFL have to submit their claims with proof on or before December 17, 2019, to the administrator at the address as below:

Address: 6th Floor, HDIL Towers, Anant Kanekar Marg, Station Road, Bandra

(East), Mumbai 400051

E-mail id: dhfladministrator@dhfl.com

As a fixed deposit holder, one needs to DHFL FD claim form for which Form CA can be downloaded from any of the links as below:

https://www.dhfl.com/information-regarding-nclt

https://www.ibbi.gov.in/home/downloads

There are 3 Names of Insolvency Professionals identified to act as Authorised Representative of creditors in a class and as a depositor, you need to fill the name of any one of them.

The Form CA has to be signed by depositor at three places and if the depositor holds multiple deposits, only one claim form needs to be submitted with details of all deposits held by the individual.

The following documents need to be attached with the Claim Form:

Copy of the FD certificate

Copy of Identification proof (PAN/ Aadhaar)

Copy of cancelled Cheque

Copy of death certificate in case the first depositor has passed away along with an affidavit stating the relation of the person submitting the Form with the first deposit holder.

The claim Form CA needs to be scanned, along with the other supporting documents and emailed to DHFLAdministrator@dhfl.com. The last date for submitting the completed claim form along with all required documents is 17th December 2019.