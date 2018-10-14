Looking to invest in fixed deposits? Check out the latest FD rates of SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, other banks and NBFCs

Banks offer special FD rates for senior citizens, which makes them a good choice for them.

Fixed deposits have become an attractive saving and investment option for risk-averse investors as well as senior citizens ever since their interest rates started rising again this year. And their rates are bound to further go up in this rising interest rate regime, which is good news for investors.

According to banking and financial experts, fixed deposits are always an attractive option in a rising interest rate scenario, for the simple reason that they allow you to lock in your interest earnings at higher rates, shielding them from a decline for a fixed term.

Given the upward RBI repo rate revisions and rise in small saving rates starting this year, several banks have already announced an increase in FD rates and many more are expected to follow suit. At the same time, many new small banks have been vying for a large share of retail deposits and hence, are offering highly-attractive FD rates.

For instance, “IDFC Bank is offering interest rate of 8.25% for FDs of more than 3-year tenure to up to 10 years which makes it comparable to many other small saving schemes. Investing in these FDs can be a good pick for investors who are looking at diversifying their investment portfolio and balancing it with relatively longer-term risk-free instruments at high rates. Further, the banks offer special FD rates for senior citizens, which makes them a good choice for them. The key to make the right choice is to compare FD rates bank-wise and tenure-wise and choose the one with the highest rate,” says Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, MyLoanCare.in.

If you are looking to put your money in fixed deposits, you should compare the interest rates offered by different banks. Here are the latest FD rates of SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, other banks and NBFCs:

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates (upto – Rs. 1 crore as on 10 Oct, 2018) S.N Bank Name 6mths – < 1 Year 1 – < 2 Year 2 – < 3 Year 3 – < 5 Year 5 Yrs & above Public sector banks 1 Allahabad Bank 6.25%- 6.5% 6.65% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 2 Andhra Bank 6.26%- 6.6% 6.80% 6.75%- 6.8% 6.75% 6.5%- 6.75% 3 Bank of Baroda 5.5%-6.5% 6.65%-6.75% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%- 6.7% 4 Bank of India 6.25% 6.65% 6.70% 6.50% 6.35% 5 Bank of Maharashtra 6.00% 6.50% 6.5%-6.6% 6%-6.6% 6.00% 6 Canara Bank 6.35%- 6.4% 6.7%- 7% 6.70% 6.20% 6.20% 7 Central Bank of India 6.50% 6.60% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 8 Corporation Bank 6.0%-6.35% 6.5%-6.8% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 9 Dena Bank 6.25% 6.65%- 6.75% 6.60% 6.25% 6.30% 10 IDBI Bank Limited 6.25% – 6.5% 6.75%-6.85% 6.75%-6.85% 6.75% 6%- 6.75% 11 Indian Bank 6.25% – 6.5% 6.6% – 6.75% 6.50% 6.00% 6.00% 12 Indian Overseas Bank 5.75% – 6.25% 6.60% 6.75% 6.80% 6.80% 13 Oriental Bank of Commerce 6.35%-6.5% 6.75% 6.75% 6.70% 6.75% 14 Punjab & Sind Bank 6.25%-6.4% 6.75% 6.6%-6.75% 6.55% 6.55% 15 Punjab National Bank 6.35% 6.75% 6.75% 6.25%-6.75% 6.25% 16 State Bank of India 6.35%-6.4% 6.70% 6.75% 6.80% 6.85% 17 Syndicate Bank 6.35% 6.7%-6.8% 6.6%- 6.75% 6.60% 6.50% 18 UCO Bank 6% – 6.35% 6.7%- 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% 19 Union Bank of India 6.5%-6.75% 6.7%-6.75% 6.70% 6.7%- 6.85% 6.85% 20 United Bank of India 5.00% – 6.00% 6%-6.25% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 21 Vijaya Bank 6.35% – 6.6% 6.80% 6.80% 6.80% 6.80% List of Private Sector Banks in India 1 Axis Bank Ltd. 6.75%-7% 7.25%- 7.3% 7.25% 7.25% 7.00% 2 Bandhan Bank Ltd. 6.80% 7.25%- 7.55% 7.40% 7.40% 6.40% 3 Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd. 6.25% 6.50% 6.50% 6.5%- 6.75% 6.5%- 7% 4 City Union Bank Ltd. 6.75%- 7% 7.35% 7.35% 7.35% 6.7%- 7.35% 5 DCB Bank Ltd. 7.00% 7%- 7.5% 7.5%- 7.6% 7.75% 7.25%- 7.75% 6 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. 6.00% 6.70% 6.5%- 6.7% 6.50% 6.50% 7 Federal Bank Ltd. 6.50% 6.85%-7.3% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 8 HDFC Bank Ltd 6.25%- 7% 7.25% 7.1%- 7.25% 7.10% 6%-7.1% 9 ICICI Bank Ltd. 6% – 6.75% 6.75%- 7% 7%- 7.25% 7.25% 7%- 7.25% 10 IndusInd Bank Ltd 6.5% – 7% 7.4% – 7.65% 7.25% 7.00% 6.75%-7% 11 IDFC Bank Ltd. 6.75%-7% 7%-7.5% 7.5%-8% 8%- 8.25% 8.25% 12 Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. 6.25%- 6.35% 7.00% 7.00% 6.25% 6.25% 13 Karnataka Bank Ltd. 6.50% 7.40% 6.5%- 7.4% 6.50% 6.50% 14 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. 6.75%- 6.9% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 15 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 7.1%- 7.25% 7.4%-7.5% 7.25% 7%- 7.1% 6.50% 16 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. 6.5%-7.3% 7.50% 7.50% 7.50% 7.50% 17 Nainital bank Ltd. 6.25%- 6.45% 6.8%- 7.1% 6.4%- 6.8% 6.30% 6.30% 18 RBL Bank Ltd. 7.15%- 7.25% 7.75% 7.75% 7.50% 7.2%- 7.5% 19 South Indian Bank Ltd. 6.90% 6.9%- 7.4% 7.10% 7%- 7.1% 6.5%- 7% 20 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 6.75%- 7% 7%- 7.4% 7.00% 6.9%- 7.65% 6.90% 21 YES Bank Ltd. 6.70% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% NBFCs* 1 Mahindra Finance NA 8%- 8.35% 8.35%- 8.75% 8.5%- 8.75% 8.50% 2 Shriram Transport Finance NA 7.72%-8% 8%- 8.42% 8.42% 8.42% 3 Bajaj Finance NA 8.00% 8.15% 8.50% 8.50% 4 PNB HFL NA 8.30% 8.30% 8.40% 8.45% 5 LIC HFL NA 7.55%- 7.65% 7.65%-7.7% 7.7%- 7.85% 7.85% 6 DHFL NA 8.15%- 8.3% 8.40% 8.7%- 8.75% 8.70% Note- Data taken from respective bank’s website as on 10 Oct 2018 *Max loan tenure considered up to 5 years

(Source: Bankbazaar.com)