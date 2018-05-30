Fixed Deposit interest rates latest update: SBI, HDFC, Post Office, PNB, ICICI compared

Fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument providing customers with a high rate of interest than savings account deposits. The interest rates remain fixed until a particular maturity period.

Fixed Deposit interest rates latest update: The State Bank of India has hiked interest rates on select retail term deposits below Rs 1 crore by 25 bps with effect from Monday (May 28, 2018). The select terms for which interest rate has been hiked include deposits for 1 year to less than 2 years and 2 years to less than 3 years. The rates have been hiked for these two terms for senior citizens as well.

Following are the latest interest rates offered on fixed deposits offered by the State Bank of India. Rows marked in bold in the table show the recently increased rates. Also, find below the Fixed deposit rates offered by other major banks of the country on different term plans:

State Bank of India: Fixed deposit rates

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.65 6.9 7.15 2 years to less than 3 years 6.6 6.65 7.1 7.15 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 6.7 7.2 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75 6.75 7.25 7.25

HDFC Bank: Fixed deposit rates

Fixed deposit rates for Domestic/NRO/NRE term deposits (Rows in bold show how HDFC rates compare to SBI)

Period < 1 Crore >=1 Crore to < 5 Crores Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates

(per annum) 7 – 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 4.25% 4.75% 15 – 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 4.25% 4.75% 30 – 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 6.25% 6.75% 46 – 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.50% 7.00% 61 – 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.75% 7.25% 91 days – 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6.55% 7.05% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 7.00% 7.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 7.00% 7.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 7.10% 7.60% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days – 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day – 1 year 3 days 6.50% 7.00% 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days – 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days – 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1day – 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days – 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1day – 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 6.85% 7.35% 5 Years 1 Day – 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 6.85% 7.35% 8 Years 1 Day – 10 Years 6.00% 6.50% 6.85% 7.35%

Post Office Fixed Deposit

Post Office offers time deposits (or fixed deposits) requiring at least Rs 200 at the time of opening. Post Office doesn’t have a cap on the maximum amount of money a customer can put in the time deposit. (Highlighted rows show how Post Office compare to SBI, others).

Interest rates From 1.01.2018 Period Rate 1yr.A/c 6.60% 2yr.A/c 6.7% 3yr.A/c 6.90% 5yr.A/c 7.40%

Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit rates

(Domestic & NRI Saving Account Interest Rates – W.E.F. 19th August 2017; Highlighted rows show how PNB Fixed deposit rates compare to SBI and other banks of the country)

Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr. W.E.F. 01.03.2018 Domestic TD Rs.1 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr W.E.F. 01.03.2018 NRE TD Less Than Rs. 1 Cr

W.E.F. 01.03.2018 NRE TD Rs. 1 Cr. To Rs. 10 Cr. W.E.F. 01.03.2018 PNB Tax Saver FD Sl. No Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.** For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.** ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) 1 7 to 14 days 5.7 5.7 6.2 5.7 5.7 NA NA NA 2 15 to 29days 5.7 5.7 6.2 5.7 5.7 NA NA NA 3 30 to 45 days 5.7 5.7 6.2 5.7 5.7 NA NA NA 4 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.5 6.5 NA NA NA 5 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.5 6.5 NA NA NA 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.4 6.85 6.5 6.55 NA NA NA 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.45 6.85 6.5 6.61 NA NA NA 8 1 year 6.6 6.77 7.1 6.75 6.92 6.6 6.75 NA 9 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.75 6.92 7.25 6.25 6.4 6.75 6.25 NA 10 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.82 6.75 6 6.52 6.25 6 Public (General)- 6.25 (for 5 years) 6.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)

Sr. Citizen (General)- 6.75 (for 5 years) 6.75 ( for above 5years to 10 years)

Staff member- 7.25 (for 5 years) 7.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)

Retired Staff (Sr. Citizen)- 7.25(for 5 years) 7.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years) 11 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.25 7.27 6.75 6 6.94 6.25 6

ICICI Fixed Deposit rates (with premature withdrawal facility)

(Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore). Highlighted rows show how ICICI Fixed Deposit rates compare to SBI and other banks of the country

ICICI Fixed Deposit rates (without premature withdrawal facility)