Fixed Deposit 2023: Highest interest rate of up to 9.36% offered by this NBFC. Check details

Shriram Finance recently revised fixed deposit rates, offering up to 9.36% interest to women senior citizen account holders. Shriram Finance is one of the largest retail NBFCs in India.

The NBFC has increased interest rates by 5-30 basis points with effect from January 1, 2023. The revised rates will apply to tenures across 12 months to 60 months. The NBFC is also offering an additional 0.25% interest on all renewals.

Revised interest rates from January 1

12 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 7.3% interest

18 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 7.5% interest

24 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 7.75% interest

30 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8% interest

36 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.15% interest

42 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.20% interest

48 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.25% interest

60 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.45% interest

Revised interest rates from January 1 for senior citizens

12 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 7.83% interest

18 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.04% interest

24 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.28% interest

30 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.54% interest

36 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.69% interest

42 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.74% interest

48 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.79% interest

60 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.99% interest

Revised interest rates from January 1 for women+senior citizen+Renewal

12 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.21% interest

18 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.41% interest

24 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.66% interest

30 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 8.92% interest

36 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 9.07% interest

42 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 9.12% interest

48 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 9.17% interest

60 months FD: Shriram Finance is now offering 9.36% interest

For senior citizens aged above, Shriram Finance offers 0.5% per annum estra interest. The NFBC also offers an additional 0.10% interest to women depositors while an additional 0.25% interest is available on all renewals.

Is it safe to invest in Shriram Finance FD?

Shriram Finance is an NBFC and a part of the Shriram Group. It is also one of the largest NFBCs in India. However, the FDs offered by NBFCs are subject to directions issued by the RBI. These deposits do not enjoy the Rs 5 lakh deposit insurance guarantee offered by regular banks according to RBI rules. Therefore, depositors should be cautious before investing in the FD scheme offered by the NBFC.