Five tips to create an all-weather stocks portfolio

Investors who had adequate portfolio protections during the periods of volatility were the real winners. Yes, they could have lost some money when their shares began dropping, but they also were ready to buy back, after the shares had bottomed out setting them up for some future gains. Let us discuss below, how to protect your portfolio.

Avoid buying at wrong time

The one big mistake most investors make is that they love to buy shares and hate to sell them. When the market looks enticing, they become so excited that they begin to buy and when the market drops, they become frozen, not knowing whether they should continue to buy more, to take advantage of the lower prices or just

bail out and sell everything. So, under pressure, investors tend to make exactly the wrong decision.

Set a price target

Set a price target the day you buy your shares. Your target should be based on the P/E of your share, multiplied by the expected future earnings. At least think about what price your stock can achieve within 18-24 months’ time window —that should at least be a 30%-50% gain. When the stock hits your target, re-evaluate it and determine whether it has the potential to continue further price gains or if you would gain more by cashing in now and using those funds to buy a different share with more potential. It is advisable, when a share hits your first target, though it

has scope of increase in price, cash in half of your holdings, and let the remaining half ride towards your new target. In this way, one gets an assured return.

Always keep a stop-loss limit

Similar to setting a price target, always set a stop-loss limit the day you buy your shares. The stop loss could vary from investor to investor. For an aggressive investor, it could be 30% and for a conservative investor, it could be just 10%. What is more important is being disciplined in exercising the stop losses.

Diversify your portfolio

Always diversify your portfolio to reduce your overall portfolio risk, as well as volatility. This means that creating a portfolio with non-correlating assets, which, theoretically, results in assets that react differently to market movements. When market action causes some of your assets to decline in value, others should rise, effectively providing protection against your entire portfolio declining at the same time.

In other words, you should own small, mid and large cap shares; companies in different sectors; and value and growth stocks. If possible, you should have exposure to international shares. The actual composition of your portfolio will depend on your personal investment goals, your age, and your risk profile.

Keep some dividend paying shares

Keeping dividend paying shares in your portfolio is a great hedge against inflation. It also provides a very good portfolio gains when market is in downward cycles. Many investors neglect such dividend paying companies as they think they are too boring in a sense that they are not providing adequate capital gains.

To conclude, one could create an all-weather portfolio by following the above five steps which help you to create a portfolio that will thrive through normal ups and downs in the market cycles.

The writer is a professor of finance & accounting, IIM Tiruchirappalli