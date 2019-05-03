Five things to consider when taking a home loan

Published: May 3, 2019 2:20:36 AM

The interest component is higher during the initial tenure of the loan and the principal component is smaller.

It is advised to keep your credit card bills at the lowest and prepay any other loans, if possible, before you get a home loan.

Despite the easy availability of tools like EMI calculator, eligibility calculator and document checklists, most of the borrowers do not know how to use these tools to their advantage and select the right home loan for them.
Here are some key factors to consider when doing home loan research.

Eligibility

Your eligibility for a home loan depends not just on your income but on a lot of other factors. Your occupation, the organisation you are employed with, current financial obligations, employment history, age and several other factors come into play when deciding your eligibility. Banks judge your entire credit profile and not just the financial strength. Before you apply for a home loan, consider all these factors to judge whether you would fit into a particular bank’s eligibility criteria.

By setting all these requirements, banks want to judge your repayment capacity and how much of a risk you would be for them. Higher income would make you eligible for a higher loan amount. However, the more financial obligations you have, the lower will be your eligibility. You can improve your eligibility by bringing a co-applicant with a good income and high credit score.

Loan amount

Banks usually fund up to 80% of the property’s value but the loan amount also depends on your income and some other eligibility factors. Most of the time, the banks would be ready to sanction an amount that would translate to an EMI of 40-50% of the applicant’s basic salary plus dearness allowance. In case you have existing liabilities such as a personal loan or car loan, the EMI of the same will be deducted from your income to arrive at the amount you will have left after servicing all these financial obligations. The loan amount is a factor of all these and you may not get as much funding as you expected. It is advised to keep your credit card bills at the lowest and prepay any other loans, if possible, before you get a home loan.

Loan tenure

When you contact the bank for a home loan, they would offer you a longer tenure and promote it as a method of reducing your EMIs. An important point to note here is that a longer tenure translates into more interest outgo. The interest component is higher during the initial tenure of the loan and the principal component is smaller.

Interest rate and charges

Do not hesitate to negotiate a better rate, especially if you have had a banking relationship with the lender for quite some time. You should also use your good credit profile to find a lower rate. Banks would not like to lose a good customer so chances are that you can get a competitive rate of interest. You must understand the fee structure of the bank you have approached so that you have a fair idea of what all costs it entails.

The fine print

It is very important to read and understand the terms and conditions related to any financial product. The fine print has a lot of things that could make you regret in future. Do your research to find out what makes a good deal for you.

Source: Tax Guru

