Finowings founder Mukul Agrawal sets Guinness World Record for largest Financial Freedom Conclave

Mukul Agrawal, founder of Finowings and YouTuber, has entered the Guinness World Record for organising the largest-ever Financial Investment Lesson titled ‘Financial Freedom Conclave’ recently in Lucknow, UP. More than 2000 people from across India joined the conclave.

In an event, the audience learned about:

● How to be Financially Literate.

● How to be Financially Independent.

● How to be a full-time trader.

● How to generate regular income through option strategy.

● Understand the secret of investing and many more.

Right after school, Mr Agrawal started preparing hard to get a seat in MBBS, but despite trying two times, he didn’t get it through. At this moment, when he was disappointed and clueless about what his next steps should be, he came across the stock market.

He tried his hand at something completely new, a field he had no experience in. But since it was the first thing that piqued his interest and curiosity, he spent hours learning about how it works, the mechanisms of making profits, and understanding why so many people make huge losses they can’t recover in the stock market!

All the hours he put into understanding the stock market seem to have paid off. He started his entrepreneurial journey almost 18 years back when he decided to turn his passion into a profession. Today, he has made a loyal community of over 1.28 million people on YouTube with a curious mind and hunger to educate themselves. His work in the field of finance has been recognized with several prestigious accolades over the years. He has been invited to TEDx, Josh Talks, and SRCC Business Conclave 2022. He has been featured in aeveral news stories also.

He founded Agrawal Corporate and Finowings Training Academy to educate people about the stock market. He believes financial illiteracy is one of our country’s biggest problems. Hence, he is on a mission to empower people financially by providing the right knowledge so that everyone can make money the right way!

The Financial Freedom Conclave was attended by some of the country’s leading financial influencers such as Anant Ladha, Pushkar Raj Thakur, Arvind Arora, Chaiwala Vivek Billore, English Connection, RIGI, Alice blue, Delta Exchange, and Abhishek Kar, to name a few.