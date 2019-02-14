Financial tips for valentine couples planning to get married soon

On this Valentine’s Day, either of you could be proposing to spend the rest of your life together forever. Here are few financial moves before sealing the bond.

After a long and steady relationship with your partner, maybe the time has come to settle down. On this Valentine’s Day, either of you could be proposing to spend the rest of your life together forever. Even though this may not be the time to talk about money matters, completely pushing them away under the carpet may not be the right thing.

Once the honeymoon period gets over and as time goes on, you will soon be face-to-face with the realities of life as financial liabilities come along. Prepare well in advance so that both of you are adequately prepared to take any financial exigency head-on.

During the days when you both catch up for spending some time together, it’s important to touch upon the topic of money, goals, aspirations and finances. It helps in understanding one’s temperament about money matters. Let us see some of the money-related areas that you both may talk about and plan in advance.

Both of you need to ensure that there is minimum or no debt at all as a part of your finances. If any one of you have any personal loan or educational loan, make up a plan to finish it off by prepaying as early as possible. Further, keep your credit card spends under control and do not resort to rolling over the outstanding balance to avoid paying nearly 42 percent on the unpaid amount.

Discuss the plan about owning a home of your own in the future. While the home loan take care of 80 percent of the home cost, the balance has to be arranged by you. Start a saving plan individually so as to arrange a down payment of a reasonable amount over the next few years. Choose at least two balanced hybrid mutual funds schemes if the horizon to save is less than five years. For lesser duration, choose to save only through liquid funds or debt funds. And remember, to register the home in joint name and if the EMI’s are shared between the two of you, the advantage of tax benefits of home loan may be availed.

Do not be in a hurry to close the bank accounts. Although, one may resort to change the maiden name after marriage, there could be some payments which may get affected. In several cases, post-marriage, not just the surname, event the name gets changed. It may be better to prepare the marriage certificate in the initial year of the marriage itself. For a smooth transmission, keep all the original papers and documents handy.

You as a nominee in the investments made by your parents may not require any immediate change. However, in your own investments, you will have to approach respective mutual fund, bank, insurance companies etc to bring about a change in the nomination in the name of your spouse.

Chalking out a more detailed road-map for the household finances may happen over time. You will have to start with covering risks primarily on the health and life front by getting a health insurance and a life insurance policy respectively. Over the years, goals such as saving for child needs such as education and marriage will crop up. Make sure, your own retirement plans are not held up while meeting other goals. Talk about any inheritances that any of you may be expecting from the parents.

Finally, be transparent to your partner and do not hide any financial situation that you may be currently in. A hidden financial matter may end up in spoiling the party even before it begins.