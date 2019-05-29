Financial planning: What is the right retirement corpus for you?

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 1:00:21 AM

The kind of post-retirement lifestyle you envisage, family circumstances, your health status—all influence what kind of a nest egg you will need for your sunset years.

financial planning, income tax, income tax returnIllustration: SHYAM Kumar Prasad

What is your target figure for your retirement corpus? There is no dearth of the indicative targets, ready-made computation calculators, spread sheets, etc. But what is the right amount for you to save, keeping in mind your own risk return characteristics and circumstances, is the most important question. Let us discuss the same in detail.

Post-retirement lifestyle

Often, you may be looking for an active post-retirement life. It could range from travelling to different parts of the world, ticking off your bucket list, or in general doing all the activities that you have deferred during your busy working years. In such cases, one needs to adjust the savings target higher. General rule of thumb is ranging from targeting 70% of pre-tax income should be closer to 90% for you.

Health

This is a very important element and often people do not account for it properly. Most of us expect to be healthy when we retire, but what happens in reality is just opposite. Either you or your spouse has a major health issue that will need to be managed for the rest of your lives; adjust your savings accordingly and target a higher corpus. Have adequate amount of health insurance for any unexpected illness. It is always good to maintain your health. For instance, if you are overweight, have a sedentary lifestyle, have unhealthy habits such as smoking, you should adjust your target much higher.

Family

One may or may not be married or may have children who have moved out owing to their own professions. Whatever may be the case, one should plan accordingly. Your spouse may be younger than you and your life expectancy also may be significantly longer than your spouse. In that case, targeting a higher balance is probably a good idea as you may need to hire people to help you or incur in-home care or assisted living expenses as you age. Accordingly adjust your savings.

Have right amount of corpus

Most people who are close to retirement believe that they will need less money than they are earning now when they retire. Most are much more comfortable targeting a replacement ratio of 100% of their final annual earnings. Their feeling is that if they fall short, they still will have enough money to do what they want which may not be a logical assumption. It is essential to have an optimum amount of corpus, it should not be excess or short.

Consult an investment advisor

Empirical studies have shown that working with an investment adviser always yield better results. Instead of doing your own financial planning and asset allocation, if you work with an investment adviser it is more likely that you will achieve your savings and investment goals. So far, if you have not worked with an investment advisor consider doing so. Working with an investment adviser generally adds significant returns each year to your portfolio.

To conclude, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question. Consider all the above points while embarking on the corpus building process.

The writer is a professor of finance & accounting, IIM Tiruchirappalli

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Financial planning: What is the right retirement corpus for you?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition