Financial planning: Five ways to shore up your net worth in 2019

Whether you succumbed to impulse buying or had to face a medical emergency or had to pay your child’s exorbitant college fees, your wealth may have dwindled in 2018 owing to a number of reasons. However, crying over spilt milk isn’t as productive as a resolution to get back on your feet, build your finances up, and even grow your wealth further. Inculcate these meaningful changes in your financial life to take charge of your bank balance in 2019.

Reduce your debts

While debt repayments burn a huge hole in your pocket, mismanaging it can further worsen your finances. So, if this is why your finances took a hit this year, it’s time to rethink your repayment plan. One of the ways to get rid of debt is by repaying expensive loans first. You can also consolidate all your loans into a single, affordable loan which reduces your interest outgo.

If you are planning to avail a new loan, have a sound repayment plan in place before applying for it. Use an EMI calculator to forecast your EMIs. Simultaneously, start investing your surplus funds in options like FDs or debt mutual funds for five to seven years and use the earnings to part-prepay the loan. This will drastically reduce your loan outstanding and interest payment and help close the loan faster.

Reduce exposure to risk

Investing in high-risk investment options surely helps in building a significant net worth. However, since this may also be a reason for your depleted cash reserves at the end of the year, it’s better that you hold your horses for now. Since you’re in a phase of rebuilding your wealth, rebalance your portfolio or diversify it by reallocating risky investments to low-risk or moderate options.

Consider moving your equity investments to debt funds or balanced funds that yield around 7-10% if invested for at least five years. Similarly, you can also consider investing in FDs, PPF and other government schemes that are safe and offer attractive returns. Bank FD rates have increased to 8% in December 2018 and company FDs offer over 9%. PPF interest rates for December 2018 are at 8%.

Pay attention to taxes

Depending on the tax slab you fall under, you are charged up to 30%. So, this year, take charge of your taxes. Consider investing in tax-efficient options like equity, PPF, tax-free bonds or NSC. Don’t forget NPS either, whose rules have been changed to make it more tax-friendly. Now, the entire 60% of the corpus that may be withdrawn is tax-free. To enjoy high returns while saving on tax, invest in ELSS where LTCG is exempt up to Rs 1 lakh. Tax at 10% of earnings is applicable on LTCG beyond this amount. Also, invest in schemes that give you an exemption of the invested amount under Section 80C of the IT Act up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Invest aggressively in yourself

You can only save so much because you have other financial obligations like taking care of your family and dependants, meeting medical expenses, paying rent or home loan EMIs. However, you can only build wealth when you make meaningful additions to it. One way of doing this is by investing in yourself.

Sign up for professional courses that add to your resume. Attend seminars and workshops to widen your horizons and implement your new learnings at work. All this can help you earn more, thereby giving you more money in hand, which you can then save and invest.

Widen earning-spending gap

Finally, maintain a budget and track expenses to spend less. Avoid impulsive spending and adopt the belt-tightening approach of saving. For instance, postpone that expensive European holiday to a future date and visit Bali instead. This will surely allow you to save a little more.

Use these guidelines to rebuild your depleting net worth at the start of 2019, and you’ll see the coffers fill up once more.

The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com