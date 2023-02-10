FINANCIAL LIABILITIES: Credit card EMI comes at a cost

A credit card offers you access to money and the freedom to carry it wherever you go. It increases your purchasing power, and you can buy things with ease. However, you must repay your credit card bill on time to avoid paying high interest and spoiling your credit score. When your credit card bill gets generated, you get two options —either to pay the due amount or the minimum amount —to avoid delay charges. But you will still be charged the interest despite paying the minimum amount.

Pay your bill in EMIs with interest

When your credit card bill is high, you can convert the amount into EMIs. The due amount gets split into smaller EMIs, and you can repay as per the tenure of your choice. However, opt for this only after fully understanding the interest liability.

An EMI option comes with interest and may be higher than your expectations. Choose this option only when you are comfortable paying a higher amount. Avoid making it a habit to convert all your purchases into EMIs.

No cost EMIs

Often you are given the option to choose ‘No Cost EMI’ while purchasing a product through merchants. This option is lucrative as you repay a large amount in smaller EMIs. The tenure for this option may range from three months to 12 months or even more, depending on the merchant and sellers. However, be careful of hidden charges and additional costs.

Avoid default and delay

An individual paying in EMIs is less likely to default and delay his credit card bills. He can choose the tenure as per his income and pay the amount with interest. But, higher the tenure, longer the liability to repay the debt with interest. The interest on credit card EMIs ranges from 15% to 24% or higher. However, it may sometimes still be lower than the usual interest rates charged by credit cards depending on the individual and his credit records, although it may vary from bank to bank.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. com, says, “If you delay payments for your credit card due amount, banks are within their right to charge you a penalty. The penalty varies from bank to bank depending on the outstanding amount and the credit card type.”

No documentation

It is easier to borrow without any documentation through your credit card. Similarly, you can convert your due amount into EMIs without any documentation. Many banks or merchants give you this option at the time of purchase.

Financial emergency

Your credit card utilisation should be at most 30%. However, when an emergency strikes, you cannot follow this rule. You can use your credit card and spend as per your credit limit, but try to repay it without delay.

Your credit limit

Even when you choose to pay in EMIs, your credit limit is blocked for the entire amount. Your credit card limit increases as you repay the bill in EMIs. So keep track of your credit limit and avoid making multiple high purchases till you clear your dues.

Credit score

If you have exhausted your entire credit card limit, the chances of your credit score getting impacted are higher. However, your score improves if you pay your bill on time. Paying before the due date helps improve your credit score.

CLEARING YOUR DUES

* The interest on credit card EMIs is often on the higher side, ranging from 15% to 24% or higher. However, it may still be lower than the usual interest rates charged by credit cards

* Avoid converting all your purchases into EMIs

* Even when you choose to pay in EMIs, your credit limit is blocked for the entire amount. It keeps increasing as you repay the bill in EMIs